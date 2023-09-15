Actors' Equity Association Applauds California Bill Providing Striking Workers with Unemployment Insurance

Equity urges Governor Gavin Newsom to sign this bill into law as soon as possible.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

Actors’ Equity Association, the national labor union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers in live theatre, has issued a statement from President Kate Shindle in response to the passage of California’s SB 799, making it the third state in which workers on strike can apply for unemployment insurance. 

“As workers continue to stand in solidarity to win better, fairer contracts, this measure will aid everyone who needs to pay bills and buy groceries while they are on strike. It provides the middle-class members of the WGA, SAG-AFTRA, UNITE HERE and others some meaningful relief as they hold the line against their employers, who deploy nearly unlimited resources to try to break them. We’re so grateful to Senator Anthony Portantino and Former Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez for their bold leadership in putting this bill forward. While we applaud California for authorizing this labor protection, there are still 47 states where it doesn't exist. We hope that elected leaders across the country consider workers in their own states and follow suit.”

Equity urges Governor Gavin Newsom to sign this bill into law as soon as possible.

Equity worked in coalition with a number of other unions to support the passage of this important legislation, and has joined several unions in signing a letter of support for this bill.





