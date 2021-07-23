Actors' Equity Association Announces Calandra Hackney as New Assistant Executive Director For The Eastern Region







Actors' Equity Association, the national union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers in live theatre, has announced that Calandra Hackney has been named the new assistant executive director and eastern regional director for the union, effective immediately.

"Calandra has been an invaluable member of Equity's team for over a decade," said Mary McColl, executive director for Actors' Equity Association. "During the pandemic, she moved into a senior business representative position, where she showed her significant ability to be a leader. She understands the organization and she understands the membership. We're fortunate to have her taking on this new role."

As the assistant executive director based in New York, she will oversee the union's operations in 20 states and Washington, D.C., including collective bargaining, contract administration and staff management and development. As part of the executive team, she will work alongside the executive director and assistant executive directors in the central and western regions to build a more equitable and effective union emerging from the pandemic.

"It is an honor to be stepping into this role at this particular moment as the American theatre industry reopens," said Hackney, "but also at a critical time where our industry recognizes there must be collective action towards changing systems that have been harmful and unjust to many in the theatre industry for far too long."

Hackney first joined Equity in 2008 as a business representative. She also has a theatre background as an actor and director.