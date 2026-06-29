Actors' Equity Applauds Gov. Gavin Newsom for Restoring California Arts Funding

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Actors’ Equity Association has released a statement regarding the news that the budget agreement released late Friday included $12 million in funding for the Performing Arts Equitable Payroll Fund.

The Performing Arts Equitable Payroll Fund (PAEPF) is a grant program signed into law in 2022 designed to support live performances – and workers directly – by providing reimbursements of payroll expenses.

Actors’ Equity Association President Brooke Shields said: “We are so very grateful for the leadership of Gov. Newsom, who clearly understands how important the Performing Arts Equitable Payroll Fund is for small nonprofit live arts organizations. None of this critical funding for the live arts would have been possible without the continued support of Speaker Rivas and Senate President Pro Tem Limon. This important arts funding program supported more than 12,000 jobs across California in the first year and thanks to the support of Gov. Newsom, Speaker Rivas, Pro Tem Limon and our champions Senator Susan Rubio and Assemblymember Matt Haney, more California communities will have access to nonprofit live arts programs this year.”

The PAEPF supports jobs for both production and non-production employees at small nonprofit performing arts organizations (SNPAOs) with adjusted gross revenue under $2 million. Last year when it opened for grants, overwhelming demand closed down applications in just ten days. The first year of the program was a huge success, funding arts jobs all across the state.

“We are grateful the Legislature and Administration recognizes that live performing arts brought by community based nonprofit organizations is essential to civic life by continuing the funding for the performing arts, equitable payroll fund. Many thanks to our legislative champions, Senator Susan Rubio, and Assembly member Matt Haney and to all the grassroots advocates who worked hard to make this happen,” said Julie Baker, CEO of CA Arts Advocates. “While this investment does not fully meet the level of support our organization and partners advocated for, including $40m for PAEPF, it does represent meaningful progress and will provide some needed help to artists, cultural workers, nonprofit arts organizations, and communities across the state. We remain committed to working with the Legislature, the current and future Administration, and advocates statewide to secure the sustained, equitable funding our creative sector deserves.”

Equity has been a leader in championing the creation and implementation of the PAEPF. The union, in coalition with arts advocates in California, has spoken at state budget hearings and activated its statewide list of members and arts supporters to send thousands of letters to the legislature in support of funding this legislation.







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