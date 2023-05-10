Actors Connection is Hosting a Free Online Q&A with Broadway Casting Director Merri Sugarman







Actors Connection is hosting a Free ZOOM Q&A with Merri Sugarman to celebrate her new book- From Craft to Career: A Casting Director's Guide for the Actor on Thursday, May 25th at 7pm EST/ 4pm PST.

With over 20+ years of experience in different aspects of professional casting within television, film and theater, Merri is a treasure trove of advice ready to help actors learn what it takes to be a pro. She'll answer questions in the Q&A and share sneak peeks from her recently released book.

The book gives insight into the various types of casting directors across the industry and how that practical knowledge can benefit actors and increase their chance of success. Merri provides an in-depth insight into the role of the casting director and explains the jobs of all the other people involved in the casting process - including producers, network executives, writers - and how they influence casting decisions.



Follow this link to purchase a copy of From Craft to Career: A Casting Director's Guide for the Actor.

Actors Connection is thrilled to offer this event for FREE to all actors interested in learning more about what happens "behind the table" and take Merri's many years of knowledge and apply it towards their careers. Space is limited so interested individuals should register ASAP.

CLICK HERE to register for this free Q&A with Merri.





