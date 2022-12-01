AUDREY: THE NEW MUSICAL Now Available For International Licensing Through Broadway DNA







Broadway DNA will handle international licensing for "AUDREY: THE NEW MUSICAL," inspired by the classic Hollywood and world-renowned icon.



Written by Danielle E. Moore (GATSBY: A New Musical), with choreography and direction by Kelli-Ann Paterwic and music direction by Sara Linger, AUDREY made its Off-Broadway premiere at The Players Theatre in July 2022, and will have its U.S. regional premiere in Washington, D.C. in May 2023 with the Helen Hayes Award-Winning Theatre company Creative Cauldron. The musical was developed with support of the East Broadway Theater Project (Artistic Director: Gail Kriegel), and was a 2020 Bold New Women's Musical Voices honoree.



Winning both the Tony and the Oscar in her first year on the American scene, Audrey Hepburn commanded the screen opposite the likes of nearly every leading man of her day. Her own life, however, was far less charmed than that of the lucky-in-love heroines she so poignantly portrayed. From her days as a ballerina-turned-spy in Nazi-occupied Holland, to her heartbreaking attempts, with multiple men, to create the family of which the war robbed her, through her accidental revolution of style and singledom for generations of women, AUDREY re-examines the life of a legend through song, dance, and the technicolor lens of her most iconic screen performances.



"Audrey Hepburn was a citizen of the world," said Moore. "From her continent-spanning film career to her humanitarian work and beyond, Audrey's impact was truly global, and I couldn't be more thrilled to partner with Broadway DNA to bring this musical interpretation of her story to international audiences."



"Danielle has created a romantic, historic musical that has all the poise and style of its titular heroine," adds Natalie Rine, President and CEO of Broadway DNA. "The show has emotionally connected with fans of all ages here in New York, and it's a genuine privilege to represent this sumptuous new musical on its further journey to professional and amateur stages globally."



The show is now available for licensing internationally, some restrictions may apply. Those interested in producing the work are encouraged to visit www.broadway-dna.com for more information.



About the Author:



Danielle E. Moore (she/they) is an NYC-based writer and producer. She is the Executive Producer of Green Light Group Productions, where she oversees the creative development of new musicals and related content across stage and screen. She has developed and produced content for companies including NBCUniversal and Adweek. Select theater credits include the Audrey Hepburn biomusical Audrey, which premiered Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre in summer 2022, and will premiere regionally with Helen Hayes Award-winning theater company Creative Cauldron in Washington D.C. in May 2023 (Bold New Women's Musical Voices 2020 Selection), as well as the interactive TV singing competition musical CROSSOVER (City of Philadelphia Illuminate the Arts Grant Recipient; 8 BroadwayWorld Regional "Best of the Decade" Nominations including Best Musical; Philadelphia Inquirer's "Theater to See This Week"). She received a 2018 Office of the Provost Year of Innovation Grant to lead a student workshop of GATSBY, a revisionist musical adaptation of The Great Gatsby, at the University of Pennsylvania. She was a finalist for the 2021 Johnny Mercer Foundation Songwriters Project. She holds a BA in Communication & Creative Writing from the Annenberg School. www.greenlightgroupproductions.com.

About Broadway DNA:



Broadway DNA is a boutique theatrical producing and licensing agency dedicated to connecting theatremakers of all career stages to cultural exchange and passive income through strategic distribution in global markets. Founded in 2020 by international theatrical producer, licensor, and critic Natalie Rine, BDNA acts as a show creator's partner, advocate, and global strategist, taking the guesswork and gatekeeping out of your show (and pocketbook)'s future. Exclusive representation and expertise includes global markets across Asia, Europe, Latin America, and more. BDNA maintains its global headquarters in New York City.



For more information, visit www.broadway-dna.com or follow on Instagram @BroadwayDNA. To be alerted about global theatrical news, licensing announcements, and reviews, sign-up for free weekly newsletters from the Broadway DNA Blog.