AEA Executive Director Al Vincent Jr. Elected to International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans Board of Directors







Actors' Equity Association, the national labor union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers in live theatre, has announced that Executive Director Al Vincent, Jr. has been elected as a voting member to the Board of Directors for the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans. The International Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to education and research about professional benefits for workers in the U.S. and Canada. Vincent will serve a two-year term, effective immediately.

"The International Foundation works tirelessly to make sure that workers get the most out of their benefits," said Vincent. "As a labor union, we know that benefits like health insurance, retirement savings and pensions are hard-won, and I look forward to working with the International Foundation to ensuring these crucial elements of worker compensation are within reach for as many working people as possible."

