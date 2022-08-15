2022 Princess Grace Award Winners Announced







The Princess Grace Foundation has announced the 2022 Princess Grace Award winners, along with the recipients of the Princess Grace Foundation's Advancement grants and the Grace Kelly Scholarship recipients. This year, the Foundation welcomes 18 Princess Grace Award winners and 6 Honoraria recipients into the Princess Grace Awards community.

The Princess Grace Foundation, founded in memory of Her Serene Highness Princess Grace of Monaco, neé Grace Kelly, identifies extraordinary emerging artists working in theater, dance and film; and nurtures their growth throughout their careers. Princess Grace Award winners receive a $10,000 unrestricted cash grant paid directly to the artists. This year's group of impressive applicants resulted in the recognition of 6 additional artists who will receive an Honoraria. Honoraria recipients receive a $1,000 unrestricted cash grant. The new class of Princess Grace Award winners and Honoraria join the community of over 800 Princess Grace Award alumni where they are provided additional exclusive grant opportunities, career development and networking. Exclusive grant opportunities provided to Princess Grace Award winners include annual opportunities: Special Project Grants and Works in Progress Residencies. This year the Princess Grace Foundation is proud to support 7 Special Project Grants and 2 Works in Progress Residencies.

The Princess Grace Foundation will celebrate the new class of Princess Grace Award winners and Honoraria at its annual Princess Grace Awards Summit and Celebration November 2 - 3 in New York City. The Summit is a series of panel conversations, round tables, and seminars curated for the new class of Princess Grace Awards winners designed to foster relationships and set the emerging Award winners on a path to artistic success. Held on the evening of November 3 in the presence of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, the Princess Grace Awards Celebration is a black-tie affair with a film premiere introducing and celebrating the 2022 Princess Grace Award winners, followed by an after-party.

Brisa Carleton, CEO of the Princess Grace Foundation-USA shared, "I am thrilled to celebrate the 2022 Princess Grace Award winners and honoraria. They are a distinguished group of individuals that represent the next generation of artistry. The Princess Grace Foundation's mission of identifying extraordinary talent could not be possible without our Arts Advisory Board and selection panelists, and we thank them for their commitment and time. We look forward to celebrating these talented artists with this esteemed group in the presence of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco, at our Princess Grace Awards Celebration on November 3."

This year's Princess Grace Award winners are:

For Theater and Playwriting:

Siena Zoë Allen, Nominated by New York University, Pierre Cardin Theater Honor

Héctor Alvarez, Nominated by California Institute of the Arts, Gant Gaither Theater Honor

Abigail C. Onwunali, Nominated by David Geffen School of Drama at Yale University, John Gore Theater Honor

Kate Russell, Nominated by Haystack Mountain School of Crafts, Robert & Gloria Hausman Theater Honor

Gabriela Saker, Nominated by the Juilliard School, Grace Le Vine Theater Honor

Francisco Mendoza, New Dramatists Playwriting Fellowship

Theater Honoraria:

Shayok Misha Chowdhury, Nominated by Soho Repertory Theatre

Dane Figueroa Edidi, Nominated by Long Wharf Theatre

Britnie Narcisse, Nominated by The Juilliard School

For Dance Performance and Choreography:

Abdiel Figueroa Reyes, Nominated by Hubbard Street Dance Chicago

Mira Nadon, Nominated by New York City Ballet, Chris Hellman Dance Honor

Jake Tribus, Nominated by Gibney Dance Company

Omar Román De Jesús, Nominated by Bruce Wood Dance

Kameron N. Saunders, 2021 Finalist, Original Nomination by Dallas Black Dance Theatre

Maleek Washington, Nominated by A.I.M by Kyle Abraham

Dance and Choreography Honoraria:

Eleni Loving, Nominated by The Juilliard School

Ashley Simpson, Nominated by BalletX

For Film:

kelechi agwuncha, Nominated by UC San Diego, John H. Johnson Film Honor

Río Castañeda, Nominated by Princess Grace Award winner David Riker, Cary Grant Film Honor

Jahmil Eady, Nominated by UCLA, Roger Moore Film Award

Jeanette Fantone, Nominated by California Institute of the Arts, Stephen Hillenberg Animation Honor

Katie Mathews, Nominated by CUNY Hunter College, Wendy Ferguson Film Honor

Diana Milena Ojeda Castellanos, Nominated by San Francisco State University

Film Honoraria:

Hazel McKibbin, Nominated by Columbia University

Advancement Grants:

The Princess Grace Foundation-USA maintains a long-term commitment to its Award winners, supporting and nurturing them throughout their artistic journey. Special Project and Works in Progress Residencies at the Baryshnikov Arts Center are grants available to past Princess Grace Awards and Honoraria recipients for uniquely significant projects that advance their artistic development. This year's winners are:

Special Project Grants:

Carlos Armesto

Nikki Brake-Sillá

Mitch McCabe

Rashaun Mitchell

Iva Radivojevic

Zoe Scofield

Robyn Mineko Williams

Works in Progress Residencies:

Rose Bond

Shamel Pitts

Grace Kelly Scholarships:

In its second year, the Princess Grace Foundation is proud to offer the Grace Kelly Scholarships. With a leadership gift from the Victory Foundation, Grace Kelly Scholarships for Thespian Excellence identifies and nurtures high school theater-makers and performers. In partnership with the Educational Theatre Foundation, Grace Kelly Scholarships provide access to the necessary resources and encouragement that meaningfully impacts young artists' on their path to becoming successful professional artists.

2022 Grace Kelly Training Scholarships ($1,000 scholarship to artistic training programs):

Denver Dickenson, Musical Theater

Wyatt Hardy, Sound Design

Lexi Limin, Acting

Ginny McGee, Costume Design

Caroline Yim, Lighting Design

2022 Grace Kelly Scholarships

(4-year scholarship with $6,000 in grants funds. Each recipient is paired with a Princess Grace Award winner to serve as their mentor over the 4 years):

Kevin Anderson, Musical Theater

Adam Flores, Acting

Daiara Garcia, Costume Design

J'Kyil Poole, Acting

Nicholas Wilkinson, Musical Theater

2021 Grace Kelly Scholarship recipients, who are in their 2nd year of their scholarship, and will continue receiving support: