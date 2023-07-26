Jeffrey L. Nissen Arts Education and Development Fund Achieves 501(c)(3) Status as Recognized Non-Profit Charitable Organization







Jeffrey L. Nissen Arts Education and Development Fund has announced that it has been granted the status of a tax-exempt non-profit charitable organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the United States Internal Revenue Code. This landmark recognition propels the organization forward in its mission to foster artist development and expand access to artistic educational opportunities.

"This is a major milestone for our organization," says Ben Nissen, Founding Executive Director. "This new tax-exempt status will help us widen the scope of our efforts and enable partnerships with other organizations, while offering tax advantages to our generous supporters. We’re eager to see the positive impact that this status change will have on our ability to support artists."

Beyond just recognition, the status carries strategic benefits for the Jeffrey L. Nissen Arts Education and Development Fund. It expands its capacity to pursue funding opportunities, broadens its donor base, and provides an official seal of approval that enhances its credibility and standing in the community.

The Fund is now not only better equipped to receive contributions, but also to create partnerships with other nonprofits, foundations, and corporations. This facilitates an environment where it can drive forward more impactful initiatives and scholarships, thus amplifying the reach and influence of the organization in the arts community.

To learn more about the organization and how you can support it, please visit www.jlnarts.org. Your support can make a difference in the lives of artists and contribute to the vibrancy and diversity of the arts community.

About the Jeffrey L. Nissen Arts Education and Development Fund

The Jeffrey L. Nissen Arts Education and Development Fund is a New York-based 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization dedicated to supporting artists in their pursuit of knowledge and enrichment. The Fund believes in empowering artists to achieve their full potential and enhancing the future of the arts.

The inaugural board of directors of the nonprofit proudly includes Jeffrey L. Nissen's wife, Ellen Nissen, as well as a seasoned group of theatre industry professionals. Bringing their wealth of experience and passion to the organization, the board members are playwright and performer Joseph Allen (The Eulogy Approach), theatre educator Russell McCook (Bad People), Emursive’s Nicholas Puglia (Sleep No More), photographer Michaelah Reynolds, and Broadway performer Talia Suskauer (Wicked).





