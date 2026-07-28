Review: Camp Broadway Indonesia Returns with THE ADDAMS FAMILY

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From June 29 to July 4, Camp Broadway Indonesia’s (CBI) Mainstage program returned, offering a 6-day musical theater training for youths aged 9-17 and led by Broadway professionals. On the last day, the campers held a showcase featuring scenes and songs from THE ADDAMS FAMILY at Beacon Academy Theatre.

For their fourth year, CBI’s Mainstage program was once again led by Broadway director and choreographer Kristine Bendul. And for the first time, she’s joined by Robby Stamper as music director, who has worked as a composer and vocal director for Disney previously. Triwatty Marciano also returned as executive producer together with Adit Marciano as line producer and executive director.

During the 6-day program, campers were taught singing, acting, and dancing under the tutelage of Bendul and Stamper. In addition to performing skills, campers also attended workshops for make-up and costume-making, as well as an Industry Talk Back session with Putri Indam Kamila. A program for the parents called the Parent Panel Discussion was also held, where industry professionals Lea Simanjuntak and Atya Irdita Sardadi shared about the importance of parental support in the creative industry.

Adit Marciano, Artistic Director of Camp Broadway Indonesia, also shared a statement:

"I am proud that Mainstage Jakarta Summer Camp can be held for the fourth time this year. The continuation of this program reflects Camp Broadway Indonesia’s commitment to continuously contributing to empowering the Indonesian performing arts ecosystem through quality, creative, and inclusive arts education. Ultimately, we hope that the participants not only gain valuable learning experiences, but also grow into a young generation capable of enriching and advancing Indonesia's performing arts industry in the future."

The 16 campers – hailing from Jakarta, Malang, Purwokerto, and even Singapore – performed scenes from The Addams Family on July 4 as their final showcase. The young artists put on a joyful and endearing performance alongside featured players Erika Prihadi (as Wednesday, delightfully strong-willed and defiant) and Robertus Darren Radyan (as Gomez, humorously browbeaten). Despite noticeable sound issues, the campers pulled through with determination. Nowhere was this dogged determination more apparent than the group numbers, playful with surprisingly ambitious choreography and the iconic Addams Family's brand of offbeat sensibility.

As per their yearly tradition, CBI bestowed a Legacy Robe – a robe adorned with fabric patches from previous campers and featured players – to the most outstanding and/or inspiring camper of the year.

This time, the honor was bestowed to Jade Divanya Septiza (Diva), as the camper who opened up the most during the camp. The team from Broadwayworld Indonesia interviewed her and Diva had the following to say:

“In Camp Broadway Indonesia, I learned to be attentive and responsible. I enjoyed the dancing and acting parts the most. The staff are really kind.”

For next year’s Mainstage program, marking their fifth year of operation, Adit Marciano shared that the team has exciting plans in store to make it their biggest yet. More information to follow.



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