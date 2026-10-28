Songbook Academy 2027 Applications Open for Summer Music Intensive

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Applications open today for the 2027 Songbook Academy, the premier education program of the Great American Songbook Foundation. Forty high school singers will be selected for eight days of coaching, workshops and performances July 17-24 at Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, Indiana.

Now in its 18th year, the Songbook Academy helps students strengthen their vocal and performance skills, develop their individual artistry and discover new ways to connect with audiences through the Great American Songbook. The program emphasizes interpretation, storytelling and collaboration rather than competition, welcoming singers of varied musical backgrounds. Extensive prior experience with Songbook repertoire is not required.

A defining feature of the Songbook Academy is the opportunity to work with Songbook Foundation Founder Michael Feinstein and an exceptional roster of guest mentors and faculty who typically include Broadway performers, Tony, Emmy and GRAMMY award winners, jazz vocalists, recording artists, music directors and leading educators. The 2027 lineup will be announced as artists and educators are confirmed.

Past guest mentors have included Lea Salonga (Miss Saigon; singing voice of Disney's Jasmine and Mulan), Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, In the Heights, Wicked), Joshua Henry (Ragtime, Carousel), Jessie Mueller (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Waitress), Ashley Park (Netflix's Emily in Paris; Broadway's Mean Girls), Ali Stroker (Oklahoma!, Spring Awakening), Adam Kantor (The Band's Visit, Rent) and Liz Callaway, a Tony and GRAMMY nominee and Emmy winner known for her singing voice in Anastasia.

The program has also welcomed GRAMMY-winning jazz vocalists Catherine Russell and Nicole Zuraitis, as well as pianist, arranger and Postmodern Jukebox founder Scott Bradlee. Recent faculty have included vocal coaches Janet Dacal, La Tanya Hall, MaryAnn Hu, Melvin Brandon Logan and Michael Maliakel, and music directors Caelan Cardello, Jeff Harris, Beckie Menzie, Mel Shore and Kate Skinner. Their experience spans Broadway, jazz, cabaret, national tours and music education.

Each student selected for the program joins a team of eight singers led by a vocal coach and music director for daily coaching and rehearsals. During the week, every student performs a solo and participates in ensemble performances on the Payne & Mencias Palladium stage. Each participant also has an opportunity to sing for a guest mentor and receive individualized feedback.

“I have never learned so much in such a short amount of time,” said Maya Mariano, a 2026 Songbook Academy participant. “You make the most meaningful connections and memories while learning about yourself as an artist and many great artists before you.”

Participants also join an alumni community built on lasting friendships and creative connections. Alumni have continued their education at leading music and performing arts institutions and pursued opportunities on Broadway, on national tours, on television and in recordings and live performance.

How to apply

Applications open today at app.getacceptd.com/SongbookAcademy. Eligible students in grades 9-12, including homeschooled students, may apply by submitting two contrasting audition videos. The application fee is $35 through Dec. 31, 2026, and $50 beginning Jan. 1, 2027.

Application deadlines are:

Priority deadline: March 21, 2027 – Students submitting complete applications by this date will receive an admission decision by April 14, 2027.

Final deadline: March 28, 2027, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time – Applications submitted after the priority deadline may receive a decision after April 14.

Every applicant will receive written feedback from a national panel of music professionals and educators, regardless of admission status.

The $1,250 program fee covers tuition, room and board, and transportation between program housing and scheduled activities. Full and partial financial assistance and application fee waivers are available. Travel to and from the program is not included.

Complete eligibility and audition requirements, financial assistance details and application information are available at TheSongbook.org/SongbookAcademy or by email at SongbookAcademy@TheSongbook.org.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 03 Hrs 37 Min 47 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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