See TWO FOR THE ROAD & More This Month at Feinstein's

In Shakespeare’s lifetime he provided us with much advice to live by with his quotes and witty sayings. Feinstein’s has embraced his advice this February – the month of love and romance! “If music be the food of love, play on!” This month at Feinstein’s, there are so many opportunities to enjoy music in many forms – all leading to the love and romance you seek! Embark on a musical journey with TWO FOR THE ROAD – an intimate exploration of 40 years in the world of Broadway, recording studios, concerts and cabarets on February 9 and 10. Join Christine Andreas and Marty Silvestri for a personal conversation from Gershwin to Billy Joel, this show promises the best road trip in the company of two extraordinary talents.

”Christine Andreas is a class act. You will not see a greater female talent here or on any other world stage. Superbly supported and joined by her husband, accompanist and happy guardian, Marty Silvestri, Andreas proves by her unforgettable presence that she has reached the pinnacle of the art form. Tickets to all of these shows can be purchased at Click Here.

Sunday, February 11 is JAZZ BRUNCH hosted by Blair Clark featuring Wendy Reed. Doors open at 10 am; show starts at 11. Experience Clark's captivating vocals that have thrilled audiences worldwide. Clark has also collaborated with Grammy winners and legends like Evelyn "Champagne" King, Grammy award-winner/producer Narada Michael Walden, BMI award-winner Preston Glass and New Orleans jazz legend Henry Butler, to name a few. Joining Clark for this month’s brunch is Wendy Reed. The Indianapolis-based powerhouse vocalist is backed by her pianist and arranger, Ken Fary, on bass is Thomas Brinkley and Cassius Goens on the drums. Reed graces Adagio Lounge in Hotel Carmichael with her vocal talent of The Great American Songbook as well as her take on classic songs showcasing her background in musicals. Indulge in our New Orleans-inspired breakfast menu featuring items like a pancake board, biscuits and gravy, Cajun egg benedicts and other mouthwatering dishes. Book your tickets now for a great morning - perfect for friends and the whole family.

Join Feinstein’s on Valentine’s Day, February 14, for a rebellious twist! EMO KIDS command the stage in the ultimate ANTI-VALENTINE’S DAY celebration, belting out iconic EMO Hits from the 2000’s. Arrive early for a DJ set from 6 - 7:30 pm, then let EMO KIDS redefine your Valentine’s Day at 7:30. It’s live, it’s energetic with a dance floor to rock out on. Get ready to embrace your inner emo with a night of dark vibes, heartbreak and emo hits. On Friday, February 16, and Saturday, February 17, Anthony Nunziata sings Romantic Classics for Valentine's. Nunziata has planned an unforgettable evening of soaring arias, crossover hits, and Broadway classics for Valentine's Day.

This intimate concert includes his signature take on classic love songs from Broadway, jazz, classic pop, Italian arias and his timeless originals. The beloved Italian-American tenor has planned a setlist that includes some of the most romantic music, including “Somewhere,” “Some Enchanted Evening,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” and tunes from his critically-acclaimed, award-winning The Love Album. The way Nunziata feels, “I’m in the business of making people feel good, making people happy. I’m grateful I get to tell stories for a living through lyrics and music. To make people laugh, cry, feel something — there’s nothing like it.” The romance doesn’t end there. Local favorite Don Farrell returns to the Feinstein’s stage on Wednesday, February 21 at 7:30 pm with One Voice: The Music of Manilow.