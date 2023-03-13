Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre to Offer Free Acting Classes To U.S. Veterans

U.S. veterans, active service members, military family members, and caretakers in Central Indiana can take advantage of a free, 6-week acting course offered by The Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre from March 29 through May 3. The program is offered with the Armed Services Arts Partnership (ASAP) and is designed to spark creativity and connection through the restorative power of comedy, storytelling, and artistic expression.

The classes at The Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre, located along the Cultural Trail, will be the first offered through ASAP in Indianapolis. ASAP offers programs in San Diego, Washington, D.C., Hampton Roads, Virginia, and online.

The course will introduce actors to rehearsal techniques including scene work, character development, voice and movement, and dramatic interpretation. Actors who complete the course will participate in a graduation performance for friends and family. The course will be taught by Ronn Johnston, who has more than three decades of experience as a performer, director, and acting teacher and coach.

Johnston is a graduate of the School of Steppenwolf, Shakespeare and Company, the Conservatory at South Coast Repertory. Johnston's coaching will include Spolin-style improvisation, method techniques such as Adler, Hagen, and Meisner, devised theater, and original performance pieces.

"These classes sit at the intersection of what we do best," said Constance Macy, artistic director at The Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre. "As an organization that focuses on original productions and actors from many walks of life, we are always teaching and learning new styles and new works that draw in new audiences. And we believe in having a big tent: the arts community has room for everyone, and that includes the brave men and women who have served, and continue to serve, our country - along with their supportive families around them. We look forward to hosting those who want to learn more about the wonderful skill of acting."

The cultural center is providing the space free of charge. ASAP is paying for the instructor's travel and training and will reimburse the cultural center $1,000 toward the instructor's fee.

"This is a true partnership, and it would not be possible without the generous support of the Armed Services Arts Partnership," Macy said. "They are true friends of the arts community."

Those interested in the class can enroll by heading to our website https://www.phoenixtheatre.org/education