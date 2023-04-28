Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ALT Stages World Premiere Play About Home Pregnancy Test

'Predictor' by Jennifer Blackmer runs May 4-28 at Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre.

Apr. 28, 2023  

ALT Stages World Premiere Play About Home Pregnancy Test

Next week American Lives Theatre (ALT) opens Jennifer Blackmer's play 'Predictor.' The play, a rolling world premiere, tells the true story of Margaret "Meg" Crane, who became the unlikely inventor of the revolutionary worldwide product known as the home pregnancy test.

In 2016, playwright Jennifer Blackmer happened to read a New York Times story that changed the course of her writing. The headline read "Could Women Be Trusted with Their Own Pregnancy Tests?" and it detailed Crane's unlikely journey from a Greenwich Village artist to designing the scientific and social breakthrough. In a story packed with sexism and skepticism, Crane ultimately signed her rights away ten years after her invention in order to get in the hands of women around the world. Blackmer decided after reading the story that Crane's contribution needed a stage. To ensure Crane's story was finally being told accurately, Blackmer's research included many conversations with the inventor herself. Crane also was part of the development process and has appeared at every stage of the play.

Angels Theatre Company in Nebraska produced the play in February, and Capital Stage in California will produce it this summer. But the hometown Indy production isespecially exciting for Blackmer, who is Professor of Theatre and Director of the Virginia B. Ball Center for Creative Inquiry at Ball State University. Also, the play was developed at Phoenix Theatre through workshops in 2019.

In addition to the play itself, American Lives Theatre is offering a rare opportunity: the chance to meet a living historical figure. ALT is hosting the inventor herself, Meg Crane, for two performances. The moderated Q&A talks, which are free and open to the public, will take place at Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre on Sat May 13 at 6:30 (before the show) and also Sun May 14 (immediately after the show).
Other special events include:

  • • One COVID-Precautions performance, where proof of vaccines and masks are required on Sun, May 7.
  • Sun May 14 is also a Mother's Day special with buy one ticket-get a free on for mom deal (Code: MOM14) and complimentary mimosas.
  • The ASL -Interpreted show is Sun May 21.
  • • The post-show discussion "Women & Contraceptives: A Brief History" on Sat May 27.

Another unique aspect of this production is the all-female production and design team. The play is directed by Bridget Haight and includes set designer Kerry Chipman, lighting designer Laura Glover, sound designer Mina Keohane, and costume designer Molly VanNatta. Gillian Lintz is the Assistant Director, and the Stage Manager is Senaite Tekle. All designers and crew are based in central Indiana.

Brittany Magee will star as Meg Crane. Magee was most recently in 'The Diary of Anne Frank' by Wendy Kesselman at Civic Theatre. The other cast members include Indy favorites Jen Johansen, Clay Mabbitt, Miki Mathioudakis, Zack Neiditch, Drew Vidal, and Christine Zavakos.

'Predictor' is the third and final production of American Lives Theatre's third season. The company, which has produced eight full length productions and three festivals since 2020, will be announcing their fourth season lineup this May.

'Predictor' by Jennifer Blackmer runs May 4-28 at Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre.
Tickets are $25 and available at phoenixtheatre.org. Discounts are available for Seniors, Students and Military. Group discounts are also available.

Running Time is approximately two hours, which includes one intermission.



Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre Names William Powell Interim CEO Photo
Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre Names William Powell Interim CEO
William Powell, a long-time business leader and arts management consultant in Indianapolis and Columbus, Ohio, will become interim chief executive officer of the Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre on May 1, supporting the organization's vision to use the Cultural Centre to regularly stage compelling theatre, dance, and critical community conversations for people living in Central Indiana.
CLUE is Now Playing at Indiana Repertory Theatre Photo
CLUE is Now Playing at Indiana Repertory Theatre
Clue is now playing at Indiana Repertory Theatre. Performances run April 19 – May 20, 2023.
Indiana Blind Childrens Foundation To Welcome A.J. Croce For The 2023 NO LIMITS CELEBRATIO Photo
Indiana Blind Children's Foundation To Welcome A.J. Croce For The 2023 NO LIMITS CELEBRATION
The Indiana Blind Children's Foundation will welcome acclaimed musician A.J. Croce to Indianapolis on Saturday, July 22 for the foundation's annual No Limits Celebration. Held in the historic 1930s-style auditorium at Indiana School for the Blind and Visually Impaired (ISBVI), the performance will be preceded by a pre-concert reception featuring local jazz artist, Reggie Bishop, and a meal from the Jazz Kitchen — all of which is included with the price of admission.
HAMILTON Announces #HAM4HAM Lottery For Indianapolis Tour Stop Photo
HAMILTON Announces #HAM4HAM Lottery For Indianapolis Tour Stop
Producer Jeffrey Seller and Broadway in Indianapolis announce a digital lottery for HAMILTON tickets will begin in conjunction with the show's first performance on Tuesday, April 25 in Indianapolis at Old National Centre. 

More Hot Stories For You


Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre Names William Powell Interim CEOPhoenix Theatre Cultural Centre Names William Powell Interim CEO
April 27, 2023

William Powell, a long-time business leader and arts management consultant in Indianapolis and Columbus, Ohio, will become interim chief executive officer of the Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre on May 1, supporting the organization's vision to use the Cultural Centre to regularly stage compelling theatre, dance, and critical community conversations for people living in Central Indiana.
CLUE is Now Playing at Indiana Repertory TheatreCLUE is Now Playing at Indiana Repertory Theatre
April 27, 2023

Clue is now playing at Indiana Repertory Theatre. Performances run April 19 – May 20, 2023.
Indiana Blind Children's Foundation To Welcome A.J. Croce For The 2023 NO LIMITS CELEBRATIONIndiana Blind Children's Foundation To Welcome A.J. Croce For The 2023 NO LIMITS CELEBRATION
April 14, 2023

The Indiana Blind Children's Foundation will welcome acclaimed musician A.J. Croce to Indianapolis on Saturday, July 22 for the foundation's annual No Limits Celebration. Held in the historic 1930s-style auditorium at Indiana School for the Blind and Visually Impaired (ISBVI), the performance will be preceded by a pre-concert reception featuring local jazz artist, Reggie Bishop, and a meal from the Jazz Kitchen — all of which is included with the price of admission.
HAMILTON Announces #HAM4HAM Lottery For Indianapolis Tour StopHAMILTON Announces #HAM4HAM Lottery For Indianapolis Tour Stop
April 12, 2023

Producer Jeffrey Seller and Broadway in Indianapolis announce a digital lottery for HAMILTON tickets will begin in conjunction with the show's first performance on Tuesday, April 25 in Indianapolis at Old National Centre. 
A Tremendous Evening Of Little Theater Announced At The Expanding Fonseca Theatre This MayA Tremendous Evening Of Little Theater Announced At The Expanding Fonseca Theatre This May
April 12, 2023

​​​​​​​Southbank Theatre Company presents a collection of plays one reviewer called “a tremendous evening of little theater' by a playwright whose talent is being celebrated all over the world and certainly here in Indianapolis. Tickets are on sale now for “Didn't See That Coming (An Evening of Plays About Fortune and Fate)” by Mark Harvey Levine at Fonseca Theatre on Indianapolis' near westside May 4-14.
share