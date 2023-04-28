ALT Stages World Premiere Play About Home Pregnancy Test

Next week American Lives Theatre (ALT) opens Jennifer Blackmer's play 'Predictor.' The play, a rolling world premiere, tells the true story of Margaret "Meg" Crane, who became the unlikely inventor of the revolutionary worldwide product known as the home pregnancy test.

In 2016, playwright Jennifer Blackmer happened to read a New York Times story that changed the course of her writing. The headline read "Could Women Be Trusted with Their Own Pregnancy Tests?" and it detailed Crane's unlikely journey from a Greenwich Village artist to designing the scientific and social breakthrough. In a story packed with sexism and skepticism, Crane ultimately signed her rights away ten years after her invention in order to get in the hands of women around the world. Blackmer decided after reading the story that Crane's contribution needed a stage. To ensure Crane's story was finally being told accurately, Blackmer's research included many conversations with the inventor herself. Crane also was part of the development process and has appeared at every stage of the play.

Angels Theatre Company in Nebraska produced the play in February, and Capital Stage in California will produce it this summer. But the hometown Indy production isespecially exciting for Blackmer, who is Professor of Theatre and Director of the Virginia B. Ball Center for Creative Inquiry at Ball State University. Also, the play was developed at Phoenix Theatre through workshops in 2019.

In addition to the play itself, American Lives Theatre is offering a rare opportunity: the chance to meet a living historical figure. ALT is hosting the inventor herself, Meg Crane, for two performances. The moderated Q&A talks, which are free and open to the public, will take place at Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre on Sat May 13 at 6:30 (before the show) and also Sun May 14 (immediately after the show).

Other special events include:

• One COVID-Precautions performance, where proof of vaccines and masks are required on Sun, May 7.

Sun May 14 is also a Mother's Day special with buy one ticket-get a free on for mom deal (Code: MOM14) and complimentary mimosas.

The ASL -Interpreted show is Sun May 21.

• The post-show discussion "Women & Contraceptives: A Brief History" on Sat May 27.

Another unique aspect of this production is the all-female production and design team. The play is directed by Bridget Haight and includes set designer Kerry Chipman, lighting designer Laura Glover, sound designer Mina Keohane, and costume designer Molly VanNatta. Gillian Lintz is the Assistant Director, and the Stage Manager is Senaite Tekle. All designers and crew are based in central Indiana.

Brittany Magee will star as Meg Crane. Magee was most recently in 'The Diary of Anne Frank' by Wendy Kesselman at Civic Theatre. The other cast members include Indy favorites Jen Johansen, Clay Mabbitt, Miki Mathioudakis, Zack Neiditch, Drew Vidal, and Christine Zavakos.

'Predictor' is the third and final production of American Lives Theatre's third season. The company, which has produced eight full length productions and three festivals since 2020, will be announcing their fourth season lineup this May.

'Predictor' by Jennifer Blackmer runs May 4-28 at Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre.

Tickets are $25 and available at phoenixtheatre.org. Discounts are available for Seniors, Students and Military. Group discounts are also available.

Running Time is approximately two hours, which includes one intermission.