Ustad Amjad Ali Khan Confers Sumitra Charat Ram Lifetime Achievement Award 2023 to Padmashri Smt. Shobha Deepak Singh

The award was given at a special ceremony on Friday, November 17th, 2023 at Kamani Auditorium.

By: Nov. 18, 2023

Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra presented the 'Sumitra Charat Ram Award' for Lifetime Achievement 2023 to Padmashri Smt. Shobha Deepak Singh at a special ceremony on Friday, November 17th, 2023 at Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, New Delhi.

Renowned sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan presented the prestigious 'Sumitra Charat Ram Award' for Lifetime Achievement to Smt. Shobha Deepak Singh, recognizing her unwavering dedication to the Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra and her role as an ambassador of Indian culture. The ceremony was also graced by a captivating sarod recital by Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash.

Guest of Honour, Shri Pavan K Varma, Diplomat, Author and Former MP (Rajya Sabha) also graced the occasion.

The 'Sumitra Charat Ram Award' for Lifetime Achievement was instituted in 2010 to honor eminent artists who have made a lasting contribution to the field of Indian classical music and dance. Previous recipients of the award include Pt. Birju Maharaj, Smt. Kishori Amonkar, Shri Mayadhar Raut, Smt. Kumudini Lakhia, Pt. Jasraj, Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia, Smt. Girija Devi, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Dr.Sonal Mansingh and Dr. Uma Sharma.

As the sun set, an air of anticipation filled the Kamani Auditorium. Smt. Gauri S. Keeling welcomed the audience, followed by an address from Shri Pavan K Varma.

Ustad Amjad Ali Khan took the stage, his sarod's melodies captivating the audience. His sons, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, joined him, creating a harmonious dialogue of music. As he presented the award to Shobha Deepak Singh he added, “Tonight, we honor a true legend of Indian classical music, an individual whose dedication has preserved and promoted our musical heritage. Shobhaji's impact extends beyond music, as she has championed our cultural identity worldwide. With immense pride, I present this lifetime achievement award to a true maestro.”

Padmashri Mrs. Shobha Deepak Singh delivered a heartfelt address, expressing gratitude and wisdom. She said, “With a heart full of gratitude, I accept this honor, not just for myself but for the collective spirit of our nation. Our art is our soul, and I am humbled to have played a part in preserving it. To the younger generation, embrace our heritage, let its melodies, hues, and movements ignite your passions. This award is not an end but a new beginning, a reminder of my responsibility to continue serving our nation's artistic legacy.”

Filled with nostalgia and reverence for her contribution, the audience took home the echoes of the music and a renewed appreciation for art's transformative power.



