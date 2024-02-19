The Amethyst Room Hosts a Pop Up With AISH

The Amethyst Room is now presenting a pop up with AISH. Aish is presenting a collection of their Icons - favorites, best sellers and one-of-a-kinds. Featuring high quality fabrics in flattering and easy to wear silhouettes; prints and colors that have won hearts all over the world.

The event runs from 10.30am to 7.30pm through February 23rd, 2024.

The Amethyst Room, 106, Chamiers Road, RA Puram, Chennai. Ph : 044 43042099.

Price Range: Rs.5,600/- onwards

Aish is a womens ready to wear brand, based in India. Their specialty is the attention given to quality of construction, craftsmanship and fabrics. The story is in the colors, textures, prints and how seemingly disparate ideas somehow fit together to tell a unique tale of geography, textiles and culture. They make kaftans, dresses and separates using natural fabrics — like luxe cotton, silk and linen, for your everyday life .