Mahindra Kabira Festival Reveals Artist Line Up For The 7th Edition

Set against the historic ghats of Varanasi, the magnificent Mahindra Kabira Festival is slated to run from the 15th-17th December. With its seventh edition on the horizon, the festival promises a unique convergence of talented artists and performers.

Jay Shah, Vice President, Head - Cultural Outreach, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “The Mahindra Group is delighted to announce the carefully curated artist line-up for the Mahindra Kabira Festival 2023. The rich two-day programme will offer a wonderful holistic experience along with Benaras’s signature Ganga Arati on the banks of the timeless Ganga. From Ashwini Bhide Deshpande and Indian Ocean to folk heritage presented by Anwar Khan Manghaniar and the academic heft of Purushottam Agarwal and Linda Hess, this year the audience is in store for a veritable feast to the all their senses in Benaras!”

The rich two-day programme will offer a wonderful musical experience along with Varanasi’s signature Ganga Arati spectacle on the banks of the timeless Ganga. The Festival will begin by hosting a mesmerising Opening Reception with soulful evening performance by the Singapore based Hindustani classical vocalist Sveta Kilpady. Kilpady will present some of Kabir’s dohas in an amalgamation of popular and new compositions, bringing out the essence of Kabir’s poetry. The evening will be opening by a melodic performance by Ridhima from Sunbeam School.

As always, days at the Mahindra Kabira Festival will begin with an invigorating and a soulful Morning Music Programme. This year, the festival will feature Sandeep Singh traditional Raagi (Sikh devotional singer) and an A-grade artist of All India Radio & Doordarshan, who will be showcasing his instrument Taus; The taus, originally known as the Mayuri Veena, is a bowed string instrument from North India. It is a form of the Veena with a characteristic peacock-shaped resonator called a Mayuri, and is played with the neck of the instrument on bow. Singh accompanied by Avirbhav Verma on the tabla; Bhuvnesh Komkali, grandson of the legendary Pt. Kumar Gandharva and Hindustani classical vocalist will be giving a tribute to the centenary year of Kumar Gandharva; Purnesh Bhagwat a young Hindustani classical vocalist; Kartikeya and Makrand, eclectic duo will interpret Kabir through their instrumental renditions on flute and percussion.

Afternoon sessions will be graced by eminent personalities and scholars such as Purushottam Agrawal, former visiting professor at the Faculty of Oriental Studies, Cambridge University and an acclaimed author of Akath Kahani Prem Ki: Kabir ki Kavita aur Un ka Samay, in conversaion with Saumya Kulshreshtha, in a poetic journey, where spoken word will be married with songs and verses of Kabir; Dr. Linda Hess, auhtor, translator and scholar of devotional/mystical poetry – of the 15th-century poet Kabir, in conversation with Sanjoy K Roy, Festival Producer and Managing Director at, Teamwork Arts; Anubhav Nath, Director of Ojas Art, co-founder of the Ramchander Nath Foundation (RNF) in conversation with Padma Shri Paresh Maity, acclaimed Indian painter; where Benaras will be interpreted on a canvas through the 3 days of the festival, and spoken about in this session!

The Evening Music will have some of the most celebrated names in the country. The festival will host Ashwini Bhide-Deshpande, an outstanding vocalist of the famed “Jaipur-Atrauli” Khayal Gayaki tradition; Padma Shri Anwar Khan, a Manganiar musician who is one of the leading vocalists of folk from western Rajasthan; The Vasu Dixit Collective, an ensemble of musicians and artists whose collaboration blends music, creativity and tradition and the King of Indie-Fusion Rock in India; Indian Ocean, who will present their versions of Kabir at the festival.

For more information on the Festival, please visit https://mahindrakabira.com/