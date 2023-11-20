Mahindra Kabira Festival Reveals Artist Line Up For The 7th Edition

The Mahindra Kabira Festival is slated to run from the 15th-17th December.

By: Nov. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Amethyst Showcases Sunita Shanker's Latest Kantha and Bandhani Collections This Month Photo 1 Amethyst Showcases Sunita Shanker's Latest Kantha and Bandhani Collections This Month
Ustad Amjad Ali Khan Confers Sumitra Charat Ram Lifetime Achievement Award 2023 to Padmash Photo 2 Ustad Amjad Ali Khan Confers Sumitra Charat Ram Lifetime Achievement Award 2023 to Padmashri Smt. Shobha Deepak Singh
Sting, Jonas Brothers, Halsey and More to Headline Lollapalooza India Photo 3 Sting, Jonas Brothers, Halsey and More to Headline Lollapalooza India

Mahindra Kabira Festival Reveals Artist Line Up For The 7th Edition

Set against the historic ghats of Varanasi, the magnificent Mahindra Kabira Festival is slated to run from the 15th-17th December. With its seventh edition on the horizon, the festival promises a unique convergence of talented artists and performers.

Jay Shah, Vice President, Head - Cultural Outreach, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “The Mahindra Group is delighted to announce the carefully curated artist line-up for the Mahindra Kabira Festival 2023. The rich two-day programme will offer a wonderful holistic experience along with Benaras’s signature Ganga Arati on the banks of the timeless Ganga. From Ashwini Bhide Deshpande and Indian Ocean to folk heritage presented by Anwar Khan Manghaniar and the academic heft of Purushottam Agarwal and Linda Hess, this year the audience is in store for a veritable feast to the all their senses in Benaras!”

The rich two-day programme will offer a wonderful musical experience along with Varanasi’s signature Ganga Arati spectacle on the banks of the timeless Ganga. The Festival will begin by hosting a mesmerising Opening Reception with soulful evening performance by the Singapore based Hindustani classical vocalist Sveta Kilpady. Kilpady will present some of Kabir’s dohas in an amalgamation of popular and new compositions, bringing out the essence of Kabir’s poetry. The evening will be opening by a melodic performance by Ridhima from Sunbeam School.

As always, days at the Mahindra Kabira Festival will begin with an invigorating and a soulful Morning Music Programme. This year, the festival will feature Sandeep Singh traditional Raagi (Sikh devotional singer) and an A-grade artist of All India Radio & Doordarshan, who will be showcasing his instrument Taus; The taus, originally known as the Mayuri Veena, is a bowed string instrument from North India. It is a form of the Veena with a characteristic peacock-shaped resonator called a Mayuri, and is played with the neck of the instrument on bow. Singh accompanied by Avirbhav Verma on the tabla; Bhuvnesh Komkali, grandson of the legendary Pt. Kumar Gandharva and Hindustani classical vocalist will be giving a tribute to the centenary year of Kumar Gandharva; Purnesh Bhagwat a young Hindustani classical vocalist; Kartikeya and Makrand, eclectic duo will interpret Kabir through their instrumental renditions on flute and percussion.

Afternoon sessions will be graced by eminent personalities and scholars such as Purushottam Agrawal, former visiting professor at the Faculty of Oriental Studies, Cambridge University and an acclaimed author of Akath Kahani Prem Ki: Kabir ki Kavita aur Un ka Samay, in conversaion with Saumya Kulshreshtha, in a poetic journey, where spoken word will be married with songs and verses of Kabir; Dr. Linda Hess, auhtor, translator and scholar of devotional/mystical poetry – of the 15th-century poet Kabir, in conversation with Sanjoy K Roy, Festival Producer and Managing Director at, Teamwork Arts; Anubhav Nath, Director of Ojas Art, co-founder of the Ramchander Nath Foundation (RNF) in conversation with Padma Shri Paresh Maity, acclaimed Indian painter; where Benaras will be interpreted on a canvas through the 3 days of the festival, and spoken about in this session!

The Evening Music will have some of the most celebrated names in the country. The festival will host Ashwini Bhide-Deshpande, an outstanding vocalist of the famed “Jaipur-Atrauli” Khayal Gayaki tradition; Padma Shri Anwar Khan, a Manganiar musician who is one of the leading vocalists of folk from western Rajasthan; The Vasu Dixit Collective, an ensemble of musicians and artists whose collaboration blends music, creativity and tradition and the King of Indie-Fusion Rock in India; Indian Ocean, who will present their versions of Kabir at the festival.

For more information on the Festival, please visit https://mahindrakabira.com/       



RELATED STORIES - India

1
Ustad Amjad Ali Khan Confers Sumitra Charat Ram Lifetime Achievement Award 2023 to Padmash Photo
Ustad Amjad Ali Khan Confers Sumitra Charat Ram Lifetime Achievement Award 2023 to Padmashri Smt. Shobha Deepak Singh

Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra presented the 'Sumitra Charat Ram Award' for Lifetime Achievement 2023 to Padmashri Smt. Shobha Deepak Singh. Renowned sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan conferred the prestigious award, recognizing her dedication to the Kendra and her role as an ambassador of Indian culture.

2
Sting, Jonas Brothers, Halsey and More to Headline Lollapalooza India Photo
Sting, Jonas Brothers, Halsey and More to Headline Lollapalooza India

STING, JONAS BROTHERS, HALSEY, and ONEREPUBLIC are set to headline the 2024 LOLLAPALOOZA INDIA. The lineup also includes KEANE, LAUV, JUNGLE, ROYAL BLOOD, JPEGMAFIA, MEDUZA, MALAA, CARIBOU, THE ROSE, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

3
Amethyst Showcases Sunita Shankers Latest Kantha and Bandhani Collections This Month Photo
Amethyst Showcases Sunita Shanker's Latest Kantha and Bandhani Collections This Month

Amethyst presents the latest Kantha and Bandhani collections by designer Sunita Shanker in the price range of Rs.4,950/- onwards from 11.00am to 7.30pm from November 22nd, 23rd and 24th 2023 at The Folly, Amethyst, Whites Road, Royapettah, Chennai. 

4
Sundance Winner Documentary AGAINST THE TIDE Wins The Top Awards At Two Prestigious Film F Photo
Sundance Winner Documentary AGAINST THE TIDE Wins The Top Awards At Two Prestigious Film Festivals On The Same Day

'Against The Tide' wins top awards at Jio MAMI and APSA film festivals on the same day. The Sundance winner documentary by Sarvnik Kaur receives critical acclaim and has won ten awards so far.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Video
Get a First Look at THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night Video
SPAMALOT Cast Finds Their Grail on Opening Night
Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town' Video
Johnny Mathis and Kristin Chenoweth Sing 'Santa Claus Is Coming to Town'
View all Videos

India SHOWS
Omninos Solutions in India Omninos Solutions
Omninos Solutions (3/26-3/26)
M2Y Safety Academy in India M2Y Safety Academy
M2Y Safety Academy (8/06-8/06)
Directors & Officers Insurance in India Directors & Officers Insurance
Directors & Officers Insurance (12/14-7/23)
"Blooming Beauty: Discovering Online Flower Delivery in Gurgaon
Flower blast (10/09-12/31)
"Discover the Beauty of the Valley of Flowers: Unmissable Trekking Packages"
The Searchin Souls (10/09-11/30)
MISS SUPERMODEL GLOBE in India MISS SUPERMODEL GLOBE
MISS SUPERMODEL GLOBE International (12/20-2/10)
Tropical Tranquility: A Peek into Resorts in Jim Corbett in India Tropical Tranquility: A Peek into Resorts in Jim Corbett
Eko Resort (10/12-12/12)
500 Hour Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh, India in India 500 Hour Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh, India
500 Hour Yoga Teacher Training in Rishikesh, India (10/01-12/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You