Harpreet Live With Full Band Comes to India Habitat Centre This Weekend

The performance is on 7th January 2023 at Stein Auditorium.

Jan. 03, 2023  

Young Indian musician Harpreet is a genre in himself, he creates a bridge between the written word and music. Having always charmed his listeners, this time Harpreet will be back on stage with full band. He will charm us with his rocking band on Saturday 7th January at 7pm at Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre,Lodhi road. Harpreet has a very special way of singing. He recites popular poets in an inimitable style that has to be seen to be believed. Come by for this rocking performance by a singer that refuses to be limited by a genre. And look out for the Harpreet special songs.

Harpreet will be Live With his Full Band rediscovering Poetry and Exploring Indie Music - Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu and other Indian dialects. An evening of original musical compositions, written by singer-songwriter, Harpreet( Guitars/Vocals) along with Anirban Ghosh - Bass Guitar, Siddharth Padiyar - Percussions and Sumant Balakrishnan on Electric Guitar.

He is best known for creating musical scores to epic works of humanist poets like Kabir, Baba Nanak and Baba Bulleh Shah. Credited for taking celebrated poets to the masses, Harpreet has also composed popular hummable tunes to words of poets such as Pash (Avtar Singh Sandhu), Faiz Ahmad Faiz and Nirala (Suryakant Tripathi), Rahim, Amir Khusrau. The rhythmic blend of soulful poetry to the pulsating sounds of guitar and percussion are at once unique and innovative, familiar and foreign. On his musical journey with poetry, he has delivered a TEDx talk in Jaipur in 2016.

The progressive elements of his artistic practice is not confined to poetry alone. His original composition, Kutte (dog) - a song about a canine's view of human life -- was selected by award-winning Bollywood film director Dibakar Banerjee and Kanu Behl for a Yash Raj Films production called Titli. Some of his yet-to-be-released compositions -- Geet Farosh, Khooni Vaisakhi, Chhaap Tilak (Harpreet's original rendition) and Bandhu -- have received wide appreciation in literature and music festival circuits.

Harpreet Live With Full Band

Harpreet Live With Full Band! Rediscovering Poetry and Exploring Indie Music.(Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu and other Indian dialects/ 90 mins). An evening of original musical compositions, written by singer-songwriter, Harpreet.

Performing Artistes :

Harpreet - Guitars/Vocals;

Anirban Ghosh - Bass Guitar;

Siddharth Padiyar - Percussions;

Sumant Balakrishnan - Electric Guitar.

Tickets at Rs.500, Rs.350 and Rs.200 available online on bookmyshow.com and at the Programmes desk, IHC.




