Artist Divyaman Singh Unveils New Series of Artwork, 'The Divine Elements Vol-I' at Bikaner House

Artist Divyaman Singh will captivate art enthusiasts with his latest exhibition, "The Divine Elements Vol I," a celestial journey through the intersection of astronomy, earthly elements, and spirituality. Curated by Shahzada Khurram, the exhibition promises to be a unique exploration of the cosmic and the earthly realms through the lens of artistic expression.

The exhibition will open its doors to the public on Monday, April 5th to 8th, 2024, at Kalamkar Gallery, Main Building, first floor, Bikaner House, New Delhi. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with Divyaman Singh's visionary pieces and gain insights into the artist's creative process. The opening reception promises an immersive experience, with the artist and curator in attendance to interact with art enthusiasts and share the inspirations behind the collection.

Divyaman Singh, recognized for his innovative approach to blending diverse elements in his artwork, has created a collection that seamlessly weaves together the mysteries of the universe with the tangible and spiritual aspects of our existence. "The Divine Elements Vol I" serves as a visual symphony where the cosmos and earthly elements converge, inviting viewers to contemplate the profound connections between the celestial and the terrestrial.

He says “Painting is a conversation between me and my canvas, I use oil on canvas to blend the beauty of space with the feeling of spirituality. It's like a dance between the stars and earthly elements, creating a connection between the universe and us. Each stroke tells a story of how everything is linked, inviting you to see a colorful world where the seen and the unseen come together in a beautiful way."

Shahzada Khurram, the curator of this extraordinary exhibition, brings a keen eye for artistic nuance and a passion for promoting innovative voices in the art world. "The Divine Elements Vol I" reflects Khurram's commitment to curating exhibitions that transcend traditional boundaries and showcase artists whose work leaves an indelible mark on the cultural landscape.

He says, "The Divine Elements Vol I" harmoniously melds spirituality and earthly elements on canvas. His adept use of oil painting crafts a mesmerizing journey where the celestial and terrestrial unite seamlessly.”

“Singh's mastery is evident in his symbolic portrayal of celestial bodies and earthly elements, creating a visual narrative that sparks contemplation. The color palette, blending celestial blues with earthy tones and golden accents, elevates each artwork to a spiritual plane. This exhibition transcends artistic boundaries, inviting viewers to ponder the interconnectedness of the universe. "The Divine Elements Vol I” isn't just a collection; it's a visual masterpiece orchestrating a cosmic dance of beauty and spirituality.”

Join us for an unforgettable journey into the cosmos and the earthly elements at "The Divine Elements Vol I" – a testament to the power of art to transcend boundaries and ignite the imagination.