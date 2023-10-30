Akshara Theatre & Three Arts Club to Present LEFTOVERS in November

On Nov. 4 & 5 at 7:00 pm Akshara Theatre & Three Arts Club will present LEFTOVERS, written & directed by Sonali Sharma.

Sprinkled with humour, satire and nostalgia, LEFTOVERS takes a humorous and ironic view on the ‘leftover' bits & pieces, the unfinished things in the business of life. Four voices take us on the journey of life, through language, love, death and appearances. Set in a series of four short monologues LEFTOVERS is enacted respectively by veteran thespians Sunit Tandon, Sabina Mehta Jaitly, Vishaal Sethia and Sohaila Kapur.

Language & Lingo (English): takes a humorous view of the ‘remains' or ‘leftovers' of the English language, from the viewpoint of an uptight Professor of English (Sunit Tandon), whose reverence for the language betrays a complete disconnect from the fast-track millennial generation.

In Khat (Urdu/Hindi), a leftover note from the past, triggers a woman in her 60's (Sabina Mehta Jaitley), to reflect on an unfinished relationship left midway. Steeped in nostalgia, tinted with humour, love and her indomitable spirit, she takes you through a walk down memory lane of another era, another time and something which is still leftover.

Death by Discussion (English/Hindi) is a humorous satire on life, revolving around a life cut short too soon, and the leftover bits to deal with for the ones who are living. It is a societal view on death and the discussions that take place around it, peeling off the layers of superfluity and leaving bare the frivolity of human nature which binds us all, as seen through the eyes of a 40-year old man (Vishaal Sethia).

Half Kg Less (English/Hindi) is a comic insight from the viewpoint of a 60 plus year old woman (Sohaila Kapur) into the ‘weighty' issues many of us deal with in life -- those extra ‘leftover' kgs. The constant tug-of-war between will-power & desire, between the edibles of life and the pressing demands of society to look good, in our world of Selfies and cut-throat competition. It delves into the lengths and measures we go through, to lose those much hated ‘leftovers' Kgs!

Total duration: 90 mins (approx.)

Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg (next to RML Hospital Gate 5), New Delhi. Contact: 9910272540.