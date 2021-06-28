Stefanie Rummel Presents CHANSONS at the Reykjavik Fringe Festival in Iceland

The Reykjavik Fringe Festival re-open its doors this year presenting as one of the highlights the Musical French Cabaret: "Chansons".

The singer Stefanie Rummel, by nationality German, in her heart French, will charm you with her show "Chansons" accompanied by the Icelandic pianist Vignir Þór Stefánsson

Frankfurt am Main, Germany |Reykjavik, Iceland

Reykjavik Fringe Festival

6th July 2021, 6-7 pm, https://fb.me/e/2njeMCgdo

11th July 2021, 5-6 pm, https://fb.me/e/8RlJ4KW9N

Tickets: https://tix.is/is/event/11569/chansons-musical-french-cabaret-rvk-fringe-festival

Venue: Mál og Menning Bookshop, Laugavegur 18, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland

Be part of the French way of living for one night without travelling and having a jetlag. It does not matter if you speak the French or not. The themes of the French songs and stories will be all explained in English. It is an extraordinarily charming program with depth which is interpreted by Stefanie Rummel (singer) and Vignir Þór Stefánsson (pianist). Learn more about the "savoir vivre. By hearing about other traditions it reflects your own life. Chanson illuminates philosophies of living.

Songs from Edith Piaf, Jacques Brel, ZAZ, traditional songs, own songs are accompanied by Vignir Þór Stefánsson.

The Musical French Cabaret "Chansons" was produced by Stefanie Rummel and it premiered in Germany in December 2019. It is a journey through French tradition and French music from Edith Piaf to Jacques Brel which now travels all the way to Iceland.

The press said: "Great songs filled with passion and emotions." Feedback from audiences was: "So layered and lovely", "That was everything", "Very intriguing", "Mesmerizing!", "Beautiful" "Soothing!" "You are a natural storyteller and do so in a way that lets the audience in. It felt effortless."

The multilingual singer, actress and entertainer Stefanie Rummel sings and speaks in French, English and German. She just is working on some Icelandic. In addition to the French chansons her cross-over vocal styles include jazz, musical theatre and pop. The show is intercultural, interactive and inspiring

Intercultural: Understanding each other is key in our global world. With this show we understand each other just a little bit more.

Interactive: Making people smile, reflect & interact is a vital part of our humanity. Be part of it.

Inspiring: Have a look at different lives. You are invited to dream and to be inspired.

Hear autobiographical stories about France such as how we spend time, meet friends, eat, approach life in another country. The journey goes from love to war and freedom, from childhood memories to French food and different styles of French music. This cabaret lets you travel through a compilation of real life experiences and memories through songs and stories. The French songs „Chansons" support these stories and deepen those thoughts and experiences. It makes us reflect our own life through various touching French thoughts.