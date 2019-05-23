THE MASTER AND MARGARITA Comes To Eiffel Muhelyhaz Â– Banffy Terem

May. 23, 2019  

Levente Gyöngyösi's The Master and Margarita will have its world premiere of the staged version on Nov. 15, 2019 at Eiffel M?helyház - Bánffy Terem.

Contemporary composer Levente Gyöngyösi may already be familiar to the audience from his work in opera: in 2005 the Opera premiered his first work in the genre, The Stork Caliph. As a source for his most recent work, the composer has taken one of the most important novels of 20th century literature, which he composed into a vocal-symphonic musical for soloists and chorus and employing instruments used in popular music.

Based off of Mikhail Bulgakov's novel, the opera takes place in both contemporary Moscow and in ancient Jerusalem, telling parallel stories dealing with supernatural and Christian philosophy.

Szente Vajk directs the production, with Turi Lajos Péter as the choreographer and Gábor Csiki as choral director. The libretto, based on the script by Róbert Bognár and András Schlanger, is written by Várady Szabolcs.

