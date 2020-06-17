Vincent Victoria Presents DIVAS, DUDES, AND CHARACTERS

Houston Theater company Vincent Victoria Presents will be premiering their next virtual production on June 26th and 27th. Entitled Divas, Dudes, and Characters, the performance will include scenes and monologues from Playwright/Producer Vincent Victoria's catalog of plays.

Ranging from dramas about historical figures like Booker T. Washington, Josephine Baker, Lena Horne, and Hattie McDaniel to broad comedies like Auntie Shameka and The Cousin Cleotha War, Victoria has proven to be a versatile playwright. This virtual evening of theater will highlight some of the best moments from those plays.

Says Victoria "Adapting my plays for the virtual medium has been challenging because I like big opening numbers and sometimes stylized movement pieces incorporated in the shows but in this platform I can't do that. Everything virtually is dependent on the actors reacting to their scene partner via their web cam or camera phone.

Vincent Victoria Presents was one of the first theater companies in Houston to quickly adapt to the virtual medium during the Covid 19 Pandemic as they early on as they didn't just do staged readings of plays; they performed full productions virtually without the actors having scripts in hand as they were done off book. Those plays were "The Disappearance of Eartha Kitt" in early April and "They Don't Want to Hear Hattie Sing" in May.

Victoria adds that "I hope to return to live performances in front of an audience soon but the virtual platform has been a nice alternative to be creative and active during this unusual time in theater history.

As an added twist to the performances of "Divas, Dudes, and Characters" , audience members will be able to vote on their favorite scene and monologue after each Act, with the winner receiving a cash prize after the votes are tallied.

The performances will be available on ZOOM and Facebook via the company's fan page on June 26th and 27th at 8pm. For more information visit http://www.vincentvictoriapresents.com

