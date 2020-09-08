VIDEO: Houston Opera Singer Discusses the 30 Day Song Challenge She Undertook Amidst the Health Crisis
Nicole Heaston chatted about what she's been doing to stay busy, and keep performing, amidst the health crisis.
Nicole Heaston, a performer with the Houston Opera, recently chatted with KHOU-11 about what she's been doing to stay busy, and keep performing, amidst the health crisis.
She has taken part in a 30-day song challenge, performing all around her house in different costumes and sets.
Watch the video below!