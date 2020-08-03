Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Houston Musician Delivers Singing Telegrams as 'Queen COVID', 'Princess Corona', and More!

Houston musician Tianna Hall has been delivering singing telegrams, socially-distanced of course, to people in the area, as one of her personas she calls "Queen COVID," "Princess Corona," and more!

She calls the singing telegram business "Quarantinigrams" and she recently chatted with Click 2 Houston about it.

"The slogan we've kind of been running with has been 'spreading some joy, instead of the virus'," she said. "Everyone is struggling so much to find some ligheartendess right now and I think that has been a good option and a good outlet for a lot of people."

"There's a number of characters," Hall said. "There's Princess Corona. There's Queen COVID. There's also an evil queen character. Princess Corona is the most popular one because she's lighthearted, she likes a Barbie doll character and she puts on a blonde wig."

Read the full interview on Click 2 Houston and watch one of the telegrams below!


