Tituss Burgess, Norbert Leo Butz and Audra McDonald Set for 26-27 Hobby Center Lineup

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The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts has revealed the Beyond Broadway 2026-2027 season. Beginning October 2026, the fourth season will include Tituss Burgess, Norbert Leo Butz, and Audra McDonald. Three-show Subscriptions on sale now with single tickets on sale to the public Summer 2026.

Kicking off the new season is television, film and stage star Tituss Burgess with Tituss Burgess in Concert playing October 24, 2026 in Zilka Hall at the Hobby Center.

2027 brings two Broadway powerhouses with Tony Award-winners Audra McDonald and Norbert Leo Butz with An Evening with Audra McDonald, January 16 in Sarofim Hall and Broadway, My Way with Norbert Leo Butz on March 20 in Zilkha Hall.

Tituss Burgess in Concert | October 24, 2026 | Zilka Hall at the Hobby Center

Whether you know him from “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” Season 2 of “Schmigadoon,” or one of his many star turns on Broadway (Oh, Mary!, Moulin Rouge, Guys and Dolls, The Little Mermaid, Jersey Boys), you know that Tituss Burgess is one of the entertainment industry’s most versatile performers, with his work in television, film, and theater generating both critical and commercial acclaim. Now he’s bringing his act to the Hobby Center for a special one-night-only concert! He’ll perform a wide swath of music ranging from classic and modern Musical Theatre hits to songs by John Mayer, Shirley Bassey, Bette Midler, music from Porgy & Bess, and much more.

An Evening with Audra McDonald | January 16, 2027 | Sarofim Hall at the Hobby Center

An intimate evening with Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award-winning singer/actor featuring her signature mix of songs from Broadway, the Great American Songbook, and beyond. It's her first performance at the Hobby Center and she is bringing her incredible music director, Andy Einhorn - a native Houstonian to join her!

Broadway, My Way with Norbert Leo Butz | March 20, 2027 | Zilkha Hall at the Hobby Center

An Evening with Two-time Tony Award Winner Norbert Leo Butz In this special evening of story and song, Mr. Butz sings highlights from his storied three decades on the boards of Broadway. From his humble beginning as the 7th of 11 children (His first bed was a drawer!) to being one of only 9 actors to win a Tony Award twice for Best Actor in a Broadway Musical. Norbert originated roles on Broadway in The Last Five Years, Wicked, Big Fish, and Harry Connick Jr’s Thou Shalt Not (Tony nomination) in the Lincoln Center 2018 revival of My Fair Lady (Tony nomination) and his two Tony Winning performances in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Catch Me If You Can. Mr. Butz television and film credits include Netflix’s Bloodline, Fosse/Verdon, Gladiator: American Sports Story, as well as The Exorcist sequel and the Bob Dylan bio pic A Complete Unknown. Expect the unexpected in this singular evening of musical entertainment, by one of Broadway’s legendary leading men.