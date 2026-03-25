Theatre Under The Stars Reveals Finalists for 2026 Tommy Tune Awards

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Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) has revealed the finalists for the 2026 Tommy Tune Awards! The 2026 Tommy Tune Awards will be held on May 8 at 7 p.m. at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.

Education, creativity, and community take center stage at the Tommy Tune Awards, where high school students from across Greater Houston come together to showcase their talent and passion for theatre. Throughout the 2024-2025 school year, a panel of 40+ Houston-based theatre pros reviewed 66 high school productions, ultimately nominating standout students in 18 award categories.

Outstanding Musical Finalists

Clear Springs High School – The Addams Family

Clements High School – The Sound of Music

Houston Christian High School – Anastasia

The Emery/Weiner School – Bandstand

Dickinson High School – Tuck Everlasting

Fort Bend Christian Academy – Hadestown: Teen Edition

Foster High School – Newsies

Klein Cain High School – Seussical

Outstanding Ensemble Finalists

Stratford High School – Guys and Dolls

Cypress Falls High School – Annie

The John Cooper School – Les Misérables School Edition

South Houston High School – Little Shop of Horrors (Broadway Version)

Tomball Memorial High School – Big Fish (School Edition)

Manvel High School – Mean Girls High School Version

CE King High School – High School Musical On Stage Edition

Cypress Woods High School – Little Shop of Horrors

Clear Creek High School – Shrek the Musical

Friendswood High School – The Sound of Music

G.W. Carver Magnet High School – The Wiz

Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts – Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella

Pasadena Memorial High School – Matilda

Patricia E. Paetow High School – The Addams Family

Ridge Point High School – The Wedding Singer

Second Baptist School – Crazy for You

St. Francis Episcopal School – Shrek the Musical

Outstanding Technical Achievement Finalists

Stratford High School – Guys and Dolls

Cypress Falls High School – Annie

South Houston High School – Little Shop of Horrors (Broadway Version)

Klein Oak High School – Mary Poppins

Tomball Memorial High School – Big Fish (School Edition)

Cypress Ranch High School – Disney’s & Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins

Friendswood High School – Les Misérables School Edition

Kingwood High School – The Sound of Music

St. Francis Episcopal School – Shrek the Musical

The John Cooper School – Les Misérables School Edition

Outstanding Orchestra Finalists

Clements High School – The Sound of Music – Neal Springer

Pasadena Memorial High School – Matilda – Noah Claytor & Zach Weber

Tomball Memorial High School – Big Fish (School Edition) – Department

Klein High School – Crazy for You – Yajayra Soria

Kingwood High School – The Sound of Music – Jason Watt

Cinco Ranch High School – Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella – Ray Jones

Stratford High School – Guys and Dolls – Gyasi J. Blanton

Outstanding Director Finalists

St. Francis Episcopal School – Shrek the Musical – Lorna Jordan

St. Agnes Academy – A Year with Frog and Toad – Jewell Handy

Second Baptist School – Crazy for You – Cindy Blades

Patricia E. Paetow High School – The Addams Family – Elizabeth Mace

Klein Cain High School – Seussical – Matthew Robinson

Gene Tomas High School – Cinderella – Nick Farco

Fort Bend Christian Academy – Hadestown: Teen Edition – Sarah Patterson

Clements High School – The Sound of Music – Gavin Mundy

Clear Springs High School – The Addams Family – Mark Stonebarger

Dickinson High School – Tuck Everlasting – Laurel Powell

Outstanding Music Director Finalists

Second Baptist School – Crazy for You – Claire Westmoreland

Clear Springs High School – The Addams Family – Travis Falknor

Stratford High School – Guys and Dolls – Marcie Chenault

Pasadena Memorial High School – Matilda – Daniel Jones & Erica Fiala

Friendswood High School – Les Misérables School Edition – Mike Tyler & Melissa Smith

Foster High School – Newsies – Jason Carson, Caden Casey & Brian Allmond

The Emery/Weiner School – Bandstand – Kathy Clarke

Clear Creek High School – Shrek the Musical – Matthew Taylor & Rachel Smith

Outstanding Choreographer Finalists

Second Baptist School – Crazy for You – Caley Crawford

Gene Tomas High School – Cinderella – Nick Farco

Clear Springs High School – The Addams Family – Julia Acevedo, Madison McClellen & Madison Martin

The Emery/Weiner School – Bandstand – Jennifer Bauer-Conley

Houston Christian High School – Anastasia – Melissa Tyler, Kenny Erler & Corde Espinoza

Cypress Falls High School – Annie – Taylar Ardoin

Bridgeland High School – Cats – Department

Outstanding Stage Management Finalists

St. Agnes Academy – A Year with Frog and Toad – Brianna Smiley & Sundari Vanodia

Stratford High School – Guys and Dolls – Bethany Maynard

The Emery/Weiner School – Bandstand – Toby Kimberly & Darcy Sabloff

Cypress Falls High School – Annie – Madison Austin

Bridgeland High School – Cats – Department

The John Cooper School – Les Misérables School Edition – Harker Wood & Zuri Bryson

Stephen F. Austin High School – Hadestown: Teen Edition – Tessa Nguyen

Michael E. DeBakey High School for Health Professions – You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown (Revised) – Victoria Pilolli, Betty Davis & Emme Raab

Tomball Memorial High School – Big Fish (School Edition) – Hannah Tharp

St. Pius X High School – Godspell (2012 Revised) – Trinity Terrasson

Clear Creek High School – Shrek the Musical – Kyle Bohlmann & Abby Lockin

Clear Springs High School – The Addams Family – Annabelle Symmons

Clements High School – The Sound of Music – Jessica Lee

Cypress Ranch High School – Disney’s & Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins – Kaiana Matos, Bobbie Isabella Camerena & Romaisa Selim

Foster High School – Newsies – Department

George Bush High School – Little Shop of Horrors – Nicholas Khlok

Houston Christian High School – Anastasia – Megan Hyzak, Ella Faust & Sofia Conshafter

Kingwood High School – The Sound of Music – Jaimeson Six

Klein Collins High School – All Shook Up – Gage Watzinger, Lanessa Ancira & Callie Wagner

St. Agnes Academy – STRING – Brianna Smiley & Maggie Touma

St. Francis Episcopal School – Shrek the Musical – Department

Outstanding Lighting Design Finalists

Cypress Falls High School – Annie – Josue David Montelongo

The John Cooper School – Les Misérables School Edition – Joshua Heerssen

South Houston High School – Little Shop of Horrors (Broadway Version) – Madeline Campbell

Klein Collins High School – All Shook Up – Lucas Cabrera & Ryan Cooke

Clear Springs High School – The Addams Family – Aria Bouchard & Clara Symmons

Clements High School – The Sound of Music – Amelie Tse

St. Francis Episcopal School – Shrek the Musical – Craig Roylance

The Emery/Weiner School – Bandstand – Walker Fair

Outstanding Scenic Design Finalists

Stratford High School – Guys and Dolls – David Clayton, Leo Ferguson & Oscar Cohen

Foster High School – Newsies – Branson Cobb

Cypress Falls High School – Annie – Robert Hurlburt

The John Cooper School – Les Misérables School Edition – Joshua Heerssen & Steven Bogard

South Houston High School – Little Shop of Horrors (Broadway Version) – Madeline Campbell

Stephen F. Austin High School – Hadestown: Teen Edition – Colton Perry & Addison Gray

St. Agnes Academy – STRING – Jon Bonner

Klein Oak High School – Mary Poppins – Darin Garrett

Clear Springs High School – The Addams Family – Peyton Davis, Mariah Rose & Bethany Tate

Clements High School – The Sound of Music – Zoe Wong & Ethan Crosby

Cypress Ranch High School – Disney’s & Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins – Lauren Taylor, Anneke Middel & Joanna Box

Dickinson High School – Tuck Everlasting – Roxanne May

Dulles High School – Les Misérables School Edition – Jedidiah Barker

Friendswood High School – Les Misérables School Edition – Brian Hamlin

George Bush High School – Little Shop of Horrors – Brandon Lemus-Melendez

Klein Cain High School – Seussical – Cris Pruett, Thomas Cook & Esco Addison

Klein Collins High School – All Shook Up – Samyukth Vidyaprakash & Ryan Cooke

Pearland High School – Seussical – Gretchen Meyer

William B. Travis High School – Mamma Mia! – Lindsey Pritchett-Barron & Aaron Isaac

The Emery/Weiner School – Bandstand – Walker Fair

Outstanding Projection Design Finalists

The Emery/Weiner School – Bandstand – Sophia Johnson

CE King High School – High School Musical On Stage Edition – David Wood-Smith

Klein Collins High School – All Shook Up – Travis Alexander & Ryan Cooke

Clements High School – The Sound of Music – Amelie Tse

Foster High School – Newsies – Madeline Richard

Houston Christian High School – Anastasia – Sofia Conshafter & Rosemary Moore

Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts – Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella – Mackroth Hutchison

Klein Cain High School – Seussical – Victoria Torres

Tomball Memorial High School – Big Fish (School Edition) – Jett Ardoin & Colt Raney

Outstanding Costume Design

Stratford High School – Guys and Dolls – Gabi Mata & Bella Stuart

Cypress Falls High School – Annie – Madison Carmona

South Houston High School – Little Shop of Horrors (Broadway Version) – Department

Lamar Consolidated High School – Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (School Edition) – Aspen Keyes & Sofia Martinez

Tomball Memorial High School – Big Fish (School Edition) – Laila Bogucki & Gwen Thomas

Clear Springs High School – The Addams Family – Reagan Falconer

Cypress Ranch High School – Disney’s & Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins – Jordan Grant & Evany Ramirez

Manvel High School – Mean Girls High School Version – Warren Woolard & Christina Smith

Hightower High School – The Little Mermaid – Angelina Adams

CE King High School – High School Musical On Stage Edition – Caylyn Schaefer & Andrea Boronell-Hunter

Clements High School – The Sound of Music – Marcella Hernandez-Rudes & Izabella Garcia

Patricia E. Paetow High School – The Addams Family – Breezy Palmer

Pearland High School – Seussical – Ashley Reeves

Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts – Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella – Elinor Nelson & Layla Rodriguez

Kingwood High School – The Sound of Music – Jocelyne Oktabetz

Oak Ridge High School – Little Women the Musical – Bree Belson

Outstanding Sound Design

Stratford High School – Guys and Dolls – Chelsea Ho

The John Cooper School – Les Misérables School Edition – Jay Thomas

South Houston High School – Little Shop of Horrors (Broadway Version) – Madeline Campbell

Clear Springs High School – The Addams Family – Anna Longacre & Isabella Kelly

Clements High School – The Sound of Music – Muneeb Ahmed

Dulles High School – Les Misérables School Edition – Krystal Thwin & Ivan Rachuk

Friendswood High School – Les Misérables School Edition – Harper DeHart

Gene Tomas High School – Cinderella – Nick Farco

Houston Christian High School – High School Musical – Anna Clair Slate & Brian Minson

Klein Collins High School – All Shook Up – Linzy Mejia, Ryan Cooke & Mia Ramirez

Pearland High School – Seussical – Brendan Bean

Ridge Point High School – The Wedding Singer – Mason Masters, Nathan Clouse & Braden Vu

Second Baptist School – Crazy for You – Mac Brown, Caroline Morrisett & Gavin Maners

Tomball Memorial High School – Big Fish (School Edition) – Kylee Heinrich & Jett Ardoin

St. Francis Episcopal School – Shrek the Musical – Sted Grigsby

The Emery/Weiner School – Bandstand – Walker Fair, Ricky Williams & Colin Burke

Outstanding Lead Finalists

Andie Genovese as “Countess Lily Malevsky-Malevitch” – Anastasia – Clear Falls High School

Annabelle Cody as “Anya” – Anastasia – Houston Christian High School

Brandon Lemus-Melendez as “Seymour” – Little Shop of Horrors – George Bush High School

Carson O’Neal as “Lord Farquaad” – Shrek the Musical – Clear Creek High School

Charles Giddens as “Edward Bloom” – Big Fish (School Edition) – Tomball Memorial High School

Emily Yonan as “Cat in the Hat” – Seussical – Klein Cain High School

Erin Svetlik as “Fiona” – Shrek the Musical – Clear Creek High School

Gabby Anthony as “Eurydice” – Hadestown: Teen Edition – Fort Bend Christian Academy

Haley Griffin as “Mary Poppins” – Disney’s & Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins – Cypress Ranch High School

Isabella Fontanez as “Alice Beineke” – The Addams Family – Clear Springs High School

Jaslene Galdamez as “Alice Beineke” – The Addams Family – Patricia E. Paetow High School

Major Tarwater as “Vlad Popov” – Anastasia – Houston Christian High School

Nicholas Schweers as “Bobby Child” – Crazy for You – Second Baptist School

Rangel Guzman as “Miss Trunchbull” – Matilda – Pasadena Memorial High School

Sarah Gentle as “Maria Rainer” – The Sound of Music – Clements High School

Teagan Fingeret as “Julia Trojan” – Bandstand – The Emery/Weiner School

Valeria Portales as “Miss Adelaide” – Guys and Dolls – Stratford High School

Alyssa Melton as “Countess Lily Malevsky-Malevitch” – Anastasia – Houston Christian High School

Outstanding Supporting Lead Finalists

Addie Detenbeck as “Gingy / Sugar Plum Fairy” – Shrek the Musical – Clear Creek High School

Tessa Garcia as “Tess” – Crazy for You – Second Baptist School

Michael Rodriguez as “Snail” – A Year with Frog and Toad – St. Agnes Academy

Ethan Stulberg as “Jimmy Campbell” – Bandstand – The Emery/Weiner School

Abbie Wasserman as “Louisa Von Trapp” – The Sound of Music – Clements High School

Dia George as “Brigitta Von Trapp” – The Sound of Music – Clements High School

Elias Khawaja as “Kurt Von Trapp” – The Sound of Music – Clements High School

Gia Ann George as “Liesl Von Trapp” – The Sound of Music – Clements High School

Luca Marino as “Max Detweiler” – The Sound of Music – Clements High School

Saesha Chawla as “Elsa Schrader” – The Sound of Music – Clements High School

Selma Askin as “Sister Sophia” – The Sound of Music – Clements High School

Jacinda Rangel as “Gavroche” – Les Misérables – Dulles High School

Tre Hoyt as “Enjolras” – Les Misérables – Dulles High School

Israel Romero-Wilson as “Orin, Bernstein & Martin” – Little Shop of Horrors – George Bush High School

Sophie Areh as “Patty Simcox” – Grease: The Musical – Hightower High School

Kyla Berry as “Aunt Eller” – Oklahoma! – Jordan High School

Peter Theurer as “Lionel” – Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella – Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts

Hania Schmonsees as “Elsa Schrader” – The Sound of Music – Kingwood High School

Lacey Thomas as “Lorraine” – All Shook Up – Klein Collins High School

Savannah Grouleff as “Michael Banks” – Mary Poppins – Klein Oak High School

Vivian Wise as “Patricia Fodor” – Crazy for You – Second Baptist School

Norah Rice as “Turtle” – A Year with Frog and Toad – St. Agnes Academy

Lucas Wille Torres as “Benny Southstreet” – Guys and Dolls – Stratford High School

Isaac Hochglaube as “Davy Zlatic” – Bandstand – The Emery/Weiner School

Outstanding Singer Finalists

Marie Popp as “Maria Rainer” – The Sound of Music – Kingwood High School

Victoria Staley as “Donna” – Mamma Mia! – William B. Travis High School

Aniya Rojas as “Audrey” – Little Shop of Horrors – Yates High School

Anna Koenig as “Rosa Bud / Miss Deirdre Peregrine” – The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Broadway Revival Version) – Memorial High School

Cady Langford as “Cinderella” – Cinderella – Gene Tomas High School

Catalina Diaz as “Dragon” – Shrek – St. Francis Episcopal School

Danielle Rabassa as “Uncle Fester” – The Addams Family – Patricia E. Paetow High School

Diego Torres as “Miles Tuck” – Tuck Everlasting – Dickinson High School

Kailynn Cavazos as “Mae Tuck” – Tuck Everlasting – Dickinson High School

Kimberly Crawford as “Godmother” – Cinderella – Gene Tomas High School

Madelyn Westford-Coles as “Mother Abbess” – The Sound of Music – Clements High School

Sarah Jacob as “Linda” – The Wedding Singer – Ridge Point High School

Zoelys Torres as “Jo March” – Little Women the Musical – Pearland High School

Outstanding Actor Finalists

Ka’Sean Francis as “Lion” – The Wiz – G.W. Carver Magnet High School

Viktor Payne as “Hades” – Hadestown: Teen Edition – Stephen F. Austin High School

Aniya Rojas as “Audrey” – Little Shop of Horrors – Yates High School

Danielle Rabassa as “Uncle Fester” – The Addams Family – Patricia E. Paetow High School

Hania Schmonsees as “Elsa Schrader” – The Sound of Music – Kingwood High School

Luca Marino as “Max Detweiler” – The Sound of Music – Clements High School

Maggie Gulihur as “Madame Thénardier” – Les Misérables – Dulles High School

Maureen Min as “Ariel” – Once Upon a One More Time (High School Version) – The Kinkaid School

William J. Rivera-Acevedo as “Jack Kelly” – Newsies – Foster High School

Maya Rios as “Sophie” – Mamma Mia! – William B. Travis High School

Outstanding Dancer Finalists

Anastacia Sanchez as “Beyoncé / The Mouse / Lady Beyoncé” – Once Upon a One More Time (High School Version) – The Kinkaid School

Carter Akompi as “Sorcerer Von Rothbart / Feature Dancer” – Anastasia – Houston Christian High School

Hannah Varughese as “Dance Captain” – The Wedding Singer – Ridge Point High School

Meliah Pryce as “Marie Antoinette” – The Addams Family – Patricia E. Paetow High School

Camila Delgado as “Dream Laurey” – Oklahoma! – Jordan High School

Charlotte Young as “Martha Cox” – High School Musical – Houston Christian High School

Joellie Cadiz as “Ensemble / Worker / Young Persephone” – Hadestown: Teen Edition – Fort Bend Christian Academy

Tessa Garcia as “Tess” – Crazy for You – Second Baptist School

Tinsely Blando as “Swing Gals” – Bandstand – The Emery/Weiner School

Outstanding Honorable Mention Finalists

Zoe An as “Clumsy” – Once Upon a One More Time (High School Version) – The Kinkaid School

Eden White as “Durdles / Mr. Nick Cricker” – The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Broadway Revival Version) – Memorial High School

Hannah Setoudeh as “Gavroche” – Les Misérables School Edition – Friendswood High School

David Bui, Owen McGlashan & Monarch Skinner as “Cowboy Trio” – Crazy for You – Klein High School

Grant Carbine as “O’Brien” – STRING – Alvin High School

Harper Brown as “Ensemble / Worker” – Hadestown: Teen Edition – Fort Bend Christian Academy

Georgianne Buslon as “Mrs. Beasley” – The Great Christmas Cookie Bake-Off – Clear Brook High School

Student Reporters

The Tommy Tune Awards spotlight more than performers—they showcase rising storytellers too! Each year, select Student Reporters cover the event through social media and behind-the-scenes content, bringing fresh takes from journalism, film, and media programs. Partnering with the Marketing Team, they capture everything from red carpet interviews to key show moments. One standout even earns the chance to cover the Jimmy Awards in New York City on June 23, taking their talents to a national stage. It’s a front-row pass to live theatre—and a chance to share the magic with the world!