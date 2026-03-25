Theatre Under The Stars Reveals Finalists for 2026 Tommy Tune Awards
The annual Houston-area awards program has revealed finalists across performance, direction, design, and production categories.
Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) has revealed the finalists for the 2026 Tommy Tune Awards! The 2026 Tommy Tune Awards will be held on May 8 at 7 p.m. at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.
Education, creativity, and community take center stage at the Tommy Tune Awards, where high school students from across Greater Houston come together to showcase their talent and passion for theatre. Throughout the 2024-2025 school year, a panel of 40+ Houston-based theatre pros reviewed 66 high school productions, ultimately nominating standout students in 18 award categories.
Outstanding Musical Finalists
Clear Springs High School – The Addams Family
Clements High School – The Sound of Music
Houston Christian High School – Anastasia
The Emery/Weiner School – Bandstand
Dickinson High School – Tuck Everlasting
Fort Bend Christian Academy – Hadestown: Teen Edition
Foster High School – Newsies
Klein Cain High School – Seussical
Outstanding Ensemble Finalists
Stratford High School – Guys and Dolls
Cypress Falls High School – Annie
The John Cooper School – Les Misérables School Edition
South Houston High School – Little Shop of Horrors (Broadway Version)
Tomball Memorial High School – Big Fish (School Edition)
Manvel High School – Mean Girls High School Version
CE King High School – High School Musical On Stage Edition
Cypress Woods High School – Little Shop of Horrors
Clear Creek High School – Shrek the Musical
Friendswood High School – The Sound of Music
G.W. Carver Magnet High School – The Wiz
Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts – Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella
Pasadena Memorial High School – Matilda
Patricia E. Paetow High School – The Addams Family
Ridge Point High School – The Wedding Singer
Second Baptist School – Crazy for You
St. Francis Episcopal School – Shrek the Musical
Outstanding Technical Achievement Finalists
Stratford High School – Guys and Dolls
Cypress Falls High School – Annie
South Houston High School – Little Shop of Horrors (Broadway Version)
Klein Oak High School – Mary Poppins
Tomball Memorial High School – Big Fish (School Edition)
Cypress Ranch High School – Disney’s & Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins
Friendswood High School – Les Misérables School Edition
Kingwood High School – The Sound of Music
St. Francis Episcopal School – Shrek the Musical
The John Cooper School – Les Misérables School Edition
Outstanding Orchestra Finalists
Clements High School – The Sound of Music – Neal Springer
Pasadena Memorial High School – Matilda – Noah Claytor & Zach Weber
Tomball Memorial High School – Big Fish (School Edition) – Department
Klein High School – Crazy for You – Yajayra Soria
Kingwood High School – The Sound of Music – Jason Watt
Cinco Ranch High School – Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella – Ray Jones
Stratford High School – Guys and Dolls – Gyasi J. Blanton
Outstanding Director Finalists
St. Francis Episcopal School – Shrek the Musical – Lorna Jordan
St. Agnes Academy – A Year with Frog and Toad – Jewell Handy
Second Baptist School – Crazy for You – Cindy Blades
Patricia E. Paetow High School – The Addams Family – Elizabeth Mace
Klein Cain High School – Seussical – Matthew Robinson
Gene Tomas High School – Cinderella – Nick Farco
Fort Bend Christian Academy – Hadestown: Teen Edition – Sarah Patterson
Clements High School – The Sound of Music – Gavin Mundy
Clear Springs High School – The Addams Family – Mark Stonebarger
Dickinson High School – Tuck Everlasting – Laurel Powell
Outstanding Music Director Finalists
Second Baptist School – Crazy for You – Claire Westmoreland
Clear Springs High School – The Addams Family – Travis Falknor
Stratford High School – Guys and Dolls – Marcie Chenault
Pasadena Memorial High School – Matilda – Daniel Jones & Erica Fiala
Friendswood High School – Les Misérables School Edition – Mike Tyler & Melissa Smith
Foster High School – Newsies – Jason Carson, Caden Casey & Brian Allmond
The Emery/Weiner School – Bandstand – Kathy Clarke
Clear Creek High School – Shrek the Musical – Matthew Taylor & Rachel Smith
Outstanding Choreographer Finalists
Second Baptist School – Crazy for You – Caley Crawford
Gene Tomas High School – Cinderella – Nick Farco
Clear Springs High School – The Addams Family – Julia Acevedo, Madison McClellen & Madison Martin
The Emery/Weiner School – Bandstand – Jennifer Bauer-Conley
Houston Christian High School – Anastasia – Melissa Tyler, Kenny Erler & Corde Espinoza
Cypress Falls High School – Annie – Taylar Ardoin
Bridgeland High School – Cats – Department
Outstanding Stage Management Finalists
St. Agnes Academy – A Year with Frog and Toad – Brianna Smiley & Sundari Vanodia
Stratford High School – Guys and Dolls – Bethany Maynard
The Emery/Weiner School – Bandstand – Toby Kimberly & Darcy Sabloff
Cypress Falls High School – Annie – Madison Austin
Bridgeland High School – Cats – Department
The John Cooper School – Les Misérables School Edition – Harker Wood & Zuri Bryson
Stephen F. Austin High School – Hadestown: Teen Edition – Tessa Nguyen
Michael E. DeBakey High School for Health Professions – You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown (Revised) – Victoria Pilolli, Betty Davis & Emme Raab
Tomball Memorial High School – Big Fish (School Edition) – Hannah Tharp
St. Pius X High School – Godspell (2012 Revised) – Trinity Terrasson
Clear Creek High School – Shrek the Musical – Kyle Bohlmann & Abby Lockin
Clear Springs High School – The Addams Family – Annabelle Symmons
Clements High School – The Sound of Music – Jessica Lee
Cypress Ranch High School – Disney’s & Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins – Kaiana Matos, Bobbie Isabella Camerena & Romaisa Selim
Foster High School – Newsies – Department
George Bush High School – Little Shop of Horrors – Nicholas Khlok
Houston Christian High School – Anastasia – Megan Hyzak, Ella Faust & Sofia Conshafter
Kingwood High School – The Sound of Music – Jaimeson Six
Klein Collins High School – All Shook Up – Gage Watzinger, Lanessa Ancira & Callie Wagner
St. Agnes Academy – STRING – Brianna Smiley & Maggie Touma
St. Francis Episcopal School – Shrek the Musical – Department
Outstanding Lighting Design Finalists
Cypress Falls High School – Annie – Josue David Montelongo
The John Cooper School – Les Misérables School Edition – Joshua Heerssen
South Houston High School – Little Shop of Horrors (Broadway Version) – Madeline Campbell
Klein Collins High School – All Shook Up – Lucas Cabrera & Ryan Cooke
Clear Springs High School – The Addams Family – Aria Bouchard & Clara Symmons
Clements High School – The Sound of Music – Amelie Tse
St. Francis Episcopal School – Shrek the Musical – Craig Roylance
The Emery/Weiner School – Bandstand – Walker Fair
Outstanding Scenic Design Finalists
Stratford High School – Guys and Dolls – David Clayton, Leo Ferguson & Oscar Cohen
Foster High School – Newsies – Branson Cobb
Cypress Falls High School – Annie – Robert Hurlburt
The John Cooper School – Les Misérables School Edition – Joshua Heerssen & Steven Bogard
South Houston High School – Little Shop of Horrors (Broadway Version) – Madeline Campbell
Stephen F. Austin High School – Hadestown: Teen Edition – Colton Perry & Addison Gray
St. Agnes Academy – STRING – Jon Bonner
Klein Oak High School – Mary Poppins – Darin Garrett
Clear Springs High School – The Addams Family – Peyton Davis, Mariah Rose & Bethany Tate
Clements High School – The Sound of Music – Zoe Wong & Ethan Crosby
Cypress Ranch High School – Disney’s & Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins – Lauren Taylor, Anneke Middel & Joanna Box
Dickinson High School – Tuck Everlasting – Roxanne May
Dulles High School – Les Misérables School Edition – Jedidiah Barker
Friendswood High School – Les Misérables School Edition – Brian Hamlin
George Bush High School – Little Shop of Horrors – Brandon Lemus-Melendez
Klein Cain High School – Seussical – Cris Pruett, Thomas Cook & Esco Addison
Klein Collins High School – All Shook Up – Samyukth Vidyaprakash & Ryan Cooke
Pearland High School – Seussical – Gretchen Meyer
William B. Travis High School – Mamma Mia! – Lindsey Pritchett-Barron & Aaron Isaac
The Emery/Weiner School – Bandstand – Walker Fair
Outstanding Projection Design Finalists
The Emery/Weiner School – Bandstand – Sophia Johnson
CE King High School – High School Musical On Stage Edition – David Wood-Smith
Klein Collins High School – All Shook Up – Travis Alexander & Ryan Cooke
Clements High School – The Sound of Music – Amelie Tse
Foster High School – Newsies – Madeline Richard
Houston Christian High School – Anastasia – Sofia Conshafter & Rosemary Moore
Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts – Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella – Mackroth Hutchison
Klein Cain High School – Seussical – Victoria Torres
Tomball Memorial High School – Big Fish (School Edition) – Jett Ardoin & Colt Raney
Outstanding Costume Design
Stratford High School – Guys and Dolls – Gabi Mata & Bella Stuart
Cypress Falls High School – Annie – Madison Carmona
South Houston High School – Little Shop of Horrors (Broadway Version) – Department
Lamar Consolidated High School – Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (School Edition) – Aspen Keyes & Sofia Martinez
Tomball Memorial High School – Big Fish (School Edition) – Laila Bogucki & Gwen Thomas
Clear Springs High School – The Addams Family – Reagan Falconer
Cypress Ranch High School – Disney’s & Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins – Jordan Grant & Evany Ramirez
Manvel High School – Mean Girls High School Version – Warren Woolard & Christina Smith
Hightower High School – The Little Mermaid – Angelina Adams
CE King High School – High School Musical On Stage Edition – Caylyn Schaefer & Andrea Boronell-Hunter
Clements High School – The Sound of Music – Marcella Hernandez-Rudes & Izabella Garcia
Patricia E. Paetow High School – The Addams Family – Breezy Palmer
Pearland High School – Seussical – Ashley Reeves
Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts – Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella – Elinor Nelson & Layla Rodriguez
Kingwood High School – The Sound of Music – Jocelyne Oktabetz
Oak Ridge High School – Little Women the Musical – Bree Belson
Outstanding Sound Design
Stratford High School – Guys and Dolls – Chelsea Ho
The John Cooper School – Les Misérables School Edition – Jay Thomas
South Houston High School – Little Shop of Horrors (Broadway Version) – Madeline Campbell
Clear Springs High School – The Addams Family – Anna Longacre & Isabella Kelly
Clements High School – The Sound of Music – Muneeb Ahmed
Dulles High School – Les Misérables School Edition – Krystal Thwin & Ivan Rachuk
Friendswood High School – Les Misérables School Edition – Harper DeHart
Gene Tomas High School – Cinderella – Nick Farco
Houston Christian High School – High School Musical – Anna Clair Slate & Brian Minson
Klein Collins High School – All Shook Up – Linzy Mejia, Ryan Cooke & Mia Ramirez
Pearland High School – Seussical – Brendan Bean
Ridge Point High School – The Wedding Singer – Mason Masters, Nathan Clouse & Braden Vu
Second Baptist School – Crazy for You – Mac Brown, Caroline Morrisett & Gavin Maners
Tomball Memorial High School – Big Fish (School Edition) – Kylee Heinrich & Jett Ardoin
St. Francis Episcopal School – Shrek the Musical – Sted Grigsby
The Emery/Weiner School – Bandstand – Walker Fair, Ricky Williams & Colin Burke
Outstanding Lead Finalists
Andie Genovese as “Countess Lily Malevsky-Malevitch” – Anastasia – Clear Falls High School
Annabelle Cody as “Anya” – Anastasia – Houston Christian High School
Brandon Lemus-Melendez as “Seymour” – Little Shop of Horrors – George Bush High School
Carson O’Neal as “Lord Farquaad” – Shrek the Musical – Clear Creek High School
Charles Giddens as “Edward Bloom” – Big Fish (School Edition) – Tomball Memorial High School
Emily Yonan as “Cat in the Hat” – Seussical – Klein Cain High School
Erin Svetlik as “Fiona” – Shrek the Musical – Clear Creek High School
Gabby Anthony as “Eurydice” – Hadestown: Teen Edition – Fort Bend Christian Academy
Haley Griffin as “Mary Poppins” – Disney’s & Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins – Cypress Ranch High School
Isabella Fontanez as “Alice Beineke” – The Addams Family – Clear Springs High School
Jaslene Galdamez as “Alice Beineke” – The Addams Family – Patricia E. Paetow High School
Major Tarwater as “Vlad Popov” – Anastasia – Houston Christian High School
Nicholas Schweers as “Bobby Child” – Crazy for You – Second Baptist School
Rangel Guzman as “Miss Trunchbull” – Matilda – Pasadena Memorial High School
Sarah Gentle as “Maria Rainer” – The Sound of Music – Clements High School
Teagan Fingeret as “Julia Trojan” – Bandstand – The Emery/Weiner School
Valeria Portales as “Miss Adelaide” – Guys and Dolls – Stratford High School
Alyssa Melton as “Countess Lily Malevsky-Malevitch” – Anastasia – Houston Christian High School
Outstanding Supporting Lead Finalists
Addie Detenbeck as “Gingy / Sugar Plum Fairy” – Shrek the Musical – Clear Creek High School
Tessa Garcia as “Tess” – Crazy for You – Second Baptist School
Michael Rodriguez as “Snail” – A Year with Frog and Toad – St. Agnes Academy
Ethan Stulberg as “Jimmy Campbell” – Bandstand – The Emery/Weiner School
Abbie Wasserman as “Louisa Von Trapp” – The Sound of Music – Clements High School
Dia George as “Brigitta Von Trapp” – The Sound of Music – Clements High School
Elias Khawaja as “Kurt Von Trapp” – The Sound of Music – Clements High School
Gia Ann George as “Liesl Von Trapp” – The Sound of Music – Clements High School
Luca Marino as “Max Detweiler” – The Sound of Music – Clements High School
Saesha Chawla as “Elsa Schrader” – The Sound of Music – Clements High School
Selma Askin as “Sister Sophia” – The Sound of Music – Clements High School
Jacinda Rangel as “Gavroche” – Les Misérables – Dulles High School
Tre Hoyt as “Enjolras” – Les Misérables – Dulles High School
Israel Romero-Wilson as “Orin, Bernstein & Martin” – Little Shop of Horrors – George Bush High School
Sophie Areh as “Patty Simcox” – Grease: The Musical – Hightower High School
Kyla Berry as “Aunt Eller” – Oklahoma! – Jordan High School
Peter Theurer as “Lionel” – Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella – Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts
Hania Schmonsees as “Elsa Schrader” – The Sound of Music – Kingwood High School
Lacey Thomas as “Lorraine” – All Shook Up – Klein Collins High School
Savannah Grouleff as “Michael Banks” – Mary Poppins – Klein Oak High School
Vivian Wise as “Patricia Fodor” – Crazy for You – Second Baptist School
Norah Rice as “Turtle” – A Year with Frog and Toad – St. Agnes Academy
Lucas Wille Torres as “Benny Southstreet” – Guys and Dolls – Stratford High School
Isaac Hochglaube as “Davy Zlatic” – Bandstand – The Emery/Weiner School
Outstanding Singer Finalists
Marie Popp as “Maria Rainer” – The Sound of Music – Kingwood High School
Victoria Staley as “Donna” – Mamma Mia! – William B. Travis High School
Aniya Rojas as “Audrey” – Little Shop of Horrors – Yates High School
Anna Koenig as “Rosa Bud / Miss Deirdre Peregrine” – The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Broadway Revival Version) – Memorial High School
Cady Langford as “Cinderella” – Cinderella – Gene Tomas High School
Catalina Diaz as “Dragon” – Shrek – St. Francis Episcopal School
Danielle Rabassa as “Uncle Fester” – The Addams Family – Patricia E. Paetow High School
Diego Torres as “Miles Tuck” – Tuck Everlasting – Dickinson High School
Kailynn Cavazos as “Mae Tuck” – Tuck Everlasting – Dickinson High School
Kimberly Crawford as “Godmother” – Cinderella – Gene Tomas High School
Madelyn Westford-Coles as “Mother Abbess” – The Sound of Music – Clements High School
Sarah Jacob as “Linda” – The Wedding Singer – Ridge Point High School
Zoelys Torres as “Jo March” – Little Women the Musical – Pearland High School
Outstanding Actor Finalists
Ka’Sean Francis as “Lion” – The Wiz – G.W. Carver Magnet High School
Viktor Payne as “Hades” – Hadestown: Teen Edition – Stephen F. Austin High School
Aniya Rojas as “Audrey” – Little Shop of Horrors – Yates High School
Danielle Rabassa as “Uncle Fester” – The Addams Family – Patricia E. Paetow High School
Hania Schmonsees as “Elsa Schrader” – The Sound of Music – Kingwood High School
Luca Marino as “Max Detweiler” – The Sound of Music – Clements High School
Maggie Gulihur as “Madame Thénardier” – Les Misérables – Dulles High School
Maureen Min as “Ariel” – Once Upon a One More Time (High School Version) – The Kinkaid School
William J. Rivera-Acevedo as “Jack Kelly” – Newsies – Foster High School
Maya Rios as “Sophie” – Mamma Mia! – William B. Travis High School
Outstanding Dancer Finalists
Anastacia Sanchez as “Beyoncé / The Mouse / Lady Beyoncé” – Once Upon a One More Time (High School Version) – The Kinkaid School
Carter Akompi as “Sorcerer Von Rothbart / Feature Dancer” – Anastasia – Houston Christian High School
Hannah Varughese as “Dance Captain” – The Wedding Singer – Ridge Point High School
Meliah Pryce as “Marie Antoinette” – The Addams Family – Patricia E. Paetow High School
Camila Delgado as “Dream Laurey” – Oklahoma! – Jordan High School
Charlotte Young as “Martha Cox” – High School Musical – Houston Christian High School
Joellie Cadiz as “Ensemble / Worker / Young Persephone” – Hadestown: Teen Edition – Fort Bend Christian Academy
Tessa Garcia as “Tess” – Crazy for You – Second Baptist School
Tinsely Blando as “Swing Gals” – Bandstand – The Emery/Weiner School
Outstanding Honorable Mention Finalists
Zoe An as “Clumsy” – Once Upon a One More Time (High School Version) – The Kinkaid School
Eden White as “Durdles / Mr. Nick Cricker” – The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Broadway Revival Version) – Memorial High School
Hannah Setoudeh as “Gavroche” – Les Misérables School Edition – Friendswood High School
David Bui, Owen McGlashan & Monarch Skinner as “Cowboy Trio” – Crazy for You – Klein High School
Grant Carbine as “O’Brien” – STRING – Alvin High School
Harper Brown as “Ensemble / Worker” – Hadestown: Teen Edition – Fort Bend Christian Academy
Georgianne Buslon as “Mrs. Beasley” – The Great Christmas Cookie Bake-Off – Clear Brook High School
Student Reporters
The Tommy Tune Awards spotlight more than performers—they showcase rising storytellers too! Each year, select Student Reporters cover the event through social media and behind-the-scenes content, bringing fresh takes from journalism, film, and media programs. Partnering with the Marketing Team, they capture everything from red carpet interviews to key show moments. One standout even earns the chance to cover the Jimmy Awards in New York City on June 23, taking their talents to a national stage. It’s a front-row pass to live theatre—and a chance to share the magic with the world!
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