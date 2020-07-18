Theatre Company of Bryan College Station Will Host Benefit Concert and Telethon I BELIEVE IN TTC

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Have you been missing the magic of The Theatre Company of Bryan College Station, or TTC? Missing the lights, music, costumes, and the amazing performances of the company's talented actors and musicians?

TTC is inviting fans to save the date for its first ever live-streamed benefit concert and telethon, I Believe in TTC!

Join in on Saturday, July 18th at 7pm for an evening of Broadway favorites and stories from familiar TTC faces, past and present.

RSVP on Facebook or go to www.ibelieveinttc.com and RSVP.

The Facebook event page can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/events/410218369883052

