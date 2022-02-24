Society for the Performing Arts Presents SW!ING OUT

Society for the Performing Arts presents SW!NG OUT, directed by acclaimed choreographer Caleb Teicher, on Saturday, April 9, 2022, 7:30 PM at Jones Hall.

Conceived by Teicher, alongside their brain trust of collaborators Evita Arce, LaTasha Barnes, Nathan Bugh, and Macy Sullivan, SW!NG OUT features exciting Lindy Hop choreography and improvisation, live music by Eyal Vilner Big Band, plus a post-show on-stage dance jam for a limited number of attendees. Tickets start at just $29.

Lindy Hop is the preeminent, swing-jazz, partnered dance. In the late 1920's, movement elements, including those of The Charleston, The Collegiate, and The Texas Tommy, were swirling together in African-American communities to form a new style, and they coalesced around a musical groove called "swing." Dance champion George Snowden supplied the name, "Lindy Hop," in reference to Charles Lindberg - whose recent transatlantic flight was the phenomenon of the moment. The name stuck, and the dance was popularized by early masters at the Savoy Ballroom, in Harlem.

At the end of the 20th century, a surge of popularity sowed modern, swing-dance scenes all around the world. There are now plenty of non-US hotspots, like Stockholm and Seoul, with robust dance communities. Lindy Hop also continues to thrive in the US, and in Harlem, where the dance never stopped.

Caleb Teicher is a NYC-based dancer and choreographer specializing in musically driven dance traditions and interdisciplinary collaboration.

Teicher began their career as a founding member of Michelle Dorrance's critically acclaimed tap dance company, Dorrance Dance, while also freelancing in contemporary dance (The Chase Brock Experience, The Bang Group), Lindy Hop (Syncopated City Dance Company), and musical theater (West Side Story International Tour and London).

As a solo performer and collaborator, Teicher is known for choreographic collaborations with diverse musical talents: world-champion beatboxer Chris Celiz, composer/pianist Conrad Tao; the National Symphony Orchestra, and indie rock legends Ben Folds and Regina Spektor.

In 2015, Caleb shifted their creative focus towards Caleb Teicher & Company, a creative home for incubating new concert dance works from Teicher's unique perspective.

Caleb is the recipient of a 2019 New York City Center Choreographic Fellowship, two Bessie Awards, a 2019 Harkness Promise Award, the 2020 Gross Family Prize, and a 2019 NEFA National Dance Project Production Grant. Their work has been featured by The New York Times, NPR, Forbes, Vogue, Interview Magazine, on the cover of Dance Magazine and, most recently, on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," alongside Regina Spektor.

All audience members ages 5 and above will be required to show proof of vaccination OR negative professionally administered Covid-19 test (not an at-home self-test).

All attendees must also show a government-issued ID that matches the name on the negative test proof or vaccination record. Children up to age 18 may be accompanied by an adult with such identification. And masks are required inside the theater. For more details, please visit our FAQ page.

