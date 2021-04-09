Santino Fontana and Jessica Fontana Present FIND YOUR DREAM: THE SONGS OF RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN

Next month, Principal POPS Conductor Steven Reineke and the Houston Symphony will welcome showstopping Broadway duo Santino and Jessica Fontana to close out the 2020-21 Bank of America POPS Season with a program of beloved songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein, May 28-30. In-person and livestream tickets for Find Your Dream: The Songs of Rodgers and Hammerstein are now available at houstonsymphony.org/2021season.

"Houston audiences are really in for a treat with this dynamic duo Jessica and Santino Fontana. I'm just so excited to be working with the both of them. They are two great people-two dear friends of mine and both incredible talents," shared Reineke. "This program of Rogers and Hammerstein music will be a great way to end this unique season because it is music that we know and that we feel really good about."

Led by Reineke, the New York City-based Fontanas perform instantly recognizable tunes from The Sound of Music, Carousel, Oklahoma!, South Pacific, The Kind and I, and many more treasured songs by Rodgers and Hammerstein. Santino is best-known for voicing Prince Hans in Disney's 2013 animated feature Frozen, his role in the Broadway adaptation Tootsie, for which he won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical in 2019, and for his role in the hit CW television series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Jessica is an actress, singer, and writer who is known for starring in the title role of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella alongside her husband, Santino. Her theatre credits include Baby It's You, Once Upon a Mattress, and Pipe Dream. This performance is livestreamed on Saturday, May 29, at 8 p.m. CT.

FIND YOUR DREAM: THE SONGS OF RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN

Friday, May 28, at 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 29, at 8 p.m. *

Sunday, May 30, at 2:30 p.m.

Steven Reineke, conductor

Jessica and Santino Fontana, vocalists

*Livestreamed at 8 p.m. CT

In-person and livestream tickets are now available for this performance at houstonsymphony.org/2021season. The livestream performance is available via a private link to ticket holders for $20. For patrons attending in person, concerts will continue to have a one-hour run time with no intermission, and food and beverage service will be suspended to eliminate crowding. For a comprehensive list of safety measures, visit houstonsymphony.org/safety. For tickets and information, please call 713.224.7575 or visit houstonsymphony.org. All programs and artists are subject to change.