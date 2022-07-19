Roshunda Jones-Koumba Announced as Key Note Speaker at Prairie View A&M University's Commencement

About 300 degrees will be conferred during Prairie View A&M University's 111th Summer Commencement Convocation on Saturday, August 13. Aldine I.S.D. educator of 18 years and PVAMU Alumna, Roshunda Jones-Koumba '03, '07, will serve as the keynote speaker for the event.

Jones-Koumba is also the recipient of the prestigious Stephen Schwartz Musical Theatre Teacher of the Year Award and the International Thespian Society Inspirational Theatre Educator of the Year Award, among many others.

About the event:

Event: PVAMU's 111th Summer Commencement Convocation

Date: Saturday, August 13, 2022

Time: 9 a.m.

Place: William "Billy" J. Nicks, Sr. Building; Prairie View A&M University; Prairie View, Texas

Website: www.pvamu.edu/commencement

Live Stream: www.pvamu.edu/stream