ROCO Announces 'ROCO Resound' - a New Commissioning Consortium

In celebration of their 15th anniversary season, ROCO (River Oaks Chamber Orchestra) has announced a new commissioning consortium known as ROCO Resound. The consortium, which supports ROCO's commissions, offers the opportunity for like-minded individuals to come together to invest in and contribute to the creation of new music.



Through membership in ROCO Resound, contributors will have the opportunity to interact with diverse, living composers, and to have their names printed on each commissioned score and musicians' parts, in honor of the impact of their gift.



ROCO has commissioned and performed the world premiere of nearly 80 new works since its formation, making it the 3rd highest commissioner of new music in the United States. By the end of its 15th Anniversary Season, ROCO will have performed 100 world premiere commissions.



Works commissioned by ROCO are frequently performed by other ensembles around the world, and through ROCO Resound, the ensemble looks to continue to shape the future of classical music by adding to the repertoire, and to deepen relationships with their audience.



"While ROCO is all about innovation, personal relationships are our secret sauce," says Founder, Artistic Director and Principal Oboist Alecia Lawyer. "The ROCO Resound Commissioning Consortium brings ROCO patrons who are passionate about the creation and performance of new music, into meaningful connection and dialogue with living composers."



Membership in the consortium is open to the public worldwide. Additional information on ROCO Resound can be found on their website: https://roco.org/rocoresound/





