Performing Arts Houston presents Blind Boys of Alabama for their special holiday performance with Sarah Grace & the Soul. The gospel legends will perform their takes on holiday classics, such as White Christmas, Silent Night, and more on December 4, 2022, at Jones Hall. Tickets start at $29, at performingartshouston.org.

In the seven decades that Blind Boys of Alabama have been singing together, the group has defined the sound of the American south and helped to keep its spirit alive. The original members met as children at the Alabama Institute for the Blind in the 1930s and began performing at benefits for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. They released their debut single "I Can See Everybody's Mother But Mine" in 1948, launching a 70-year recording career that would earn them five GRAMMY Awards, entry into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, and collaboration with Mavis Staples, Stevie Wonder, Prince, and more.

In 2013 the band worked with Justin Vernon of Bon Iver to release I'll Find A Way, a collection of old and new spiritual songs, introducing The Blind Boys to a new generation of fans. Since their debut single in 1948, The Blind Boys have been hailed as "gospel titans" (Rolling Stone) and have performed on some of the world's most prestigious stages. They have attained the highest levels of achievement in a career spanning over 75 years with no signs of diminishing.

The Blind Boys will be joined by Houston-native and University of Houston student Sarah Grace. The singer was a semi-finalist on season 15 of The Voice, quickly becoming a fan-favorite with her soulful vocals. Her repertoire spans across many genres, ranging from pop to vintage blues and American roots styles. Sarah Grace, along with her band The Soul, were crowned "Best Newcomers" by Houston Press, and won the 2018 Old Settlers Music Festival Youth Competition.

For over 55 years, Performing Arts Houston has connected audiences with exceptional artists through diverse performances and learning experiences throughout Houston communities and schools. We welcome all to ignite and cultivate passion for the performing arts and explore the vast landscape of artistic expression to discover new understanding about ourselves, create community, inspire dialogue, and enrich our world. More at performingartshouston.org.

Tickets start at $29. Tickets can be purchased through the Performing Arts Houston website at performingartshouston.org or by calling our box office at (713) 227-4772.