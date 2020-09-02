PPP Helps Keep Bay Area Houston Ballet and Theatre Up and Running

An $10,689 loan covered salaries for eight weeks.

Houston's Community Impact Newspaper has reported that Bay Area Houston Ballet and Theatre has been kept afloat in the midst of the pandemic thanks to the Paycheck Protection Program. Executive Director Jill Reason was approved for a $10,689 loan, which covered salaries for eight weeks.

"It was very, very helpful that we had it," she said.

Tim Jeffcoat, the district director of the SBA in Houston shared:

"PPP has been awfully important in the whole nation, not just in my district, and it has made a significant difference...It's not enough for many businesses."

The Bay Area Houston Ballet & Theatre will be presenting its 45th season after Labor Day.

"I'm essentially working for nothing. We just don't have the money," Reason said. "We're good, but it's tight."

Over 150 children showed up to audition for the upcoming season and had their temperatures taken and wore masks during the process.

"We are not giving up. We are going to do our best to keep our dancers safe," she said.

