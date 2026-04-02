Kyra Kennedy and More to Star in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at TUTS

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Theatre Under The Stars will bring an all-new production of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical to Houston, telling the inspiring true story of a girl from Brooklyn who became one of the most successful singer-songwriters in music history.

Leading the cast in the role of “Carole King” is Kyra Kennedy. Joining her are Dylan S. Wallach as “Gerry Goffin,” Teresa Zimmermann as “Cynthia Weil,” Barrett Riggins as “Barry Mann,” Mark Ivy as “Don Kirschner,” and Holland Vavra as “Genie Klein.”

Rounding out the cast in the Ensemble are: Abigail Bensman, Ben Chavez, Lizzie Cooper, John Ryan Del Bosque, Evin Johnson, Anyssa McDonald, Gloria Prince, Sarah Sachi, Braden Tanner, Raven Troup, Kristopher Ward, LaBraska Washington, and Kaleb Womack. Swings for the production are: Miles Marmolejo, Cary Michelle Miller, Tobias Rytting, and Destiny Webb.

The new TUTS production of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical also features an ensemble of talented students from the TUTS Education Program. The students in the Teen Ensemble are: Alexia Alla, Luke Duckett, Finley Franco, Ruby Jefferies, Riley Johnson, Daniel Karash, Julian Lammey, Belyn McNamara and Ryan Schmehil. The Teen Swings are: Nathan Bryant and Kaavya Rajarathnam.

Before she was a star, Carole King was crafting chart-topping hits for artists like The Shirelles, The Drifters, and Aretha Franklin—songs that helped define a generation. As her personal life evolved, so did her artistry, culminating in the groundbreaking Tapestry album and a sound all her own.

Featuring unforgettable hits like “It’s Too Late,” “You’ve Got a Friend,” “So Far Away,” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” Beautiful is a moving, music-filled portrait of resilience, self-discovery, and the transformative power of song.

Joining Knechtges on the creative team for this all-new production are: Stephen W. Jones as Music Director; Jonathan Spencer as Lighting Designer; Andrew Harper as Sound Designer; Colleen Grady as Costume Designer; Kelley Jordan as Hair & Makeup Designer; Monica Josette as Associate Choreographer; Keith Williams as Associate Music Director; Logan Keslar as Associate Costume Designer; Renee Rimland as Production Stage Manager; Brandon Clark and Megan Smallwood as Assistant Stage Managers. Casting for the production was handled by Calleri Jensen Davis and local casting by TUTS Associate Artistic Director, Mitchell Greco.

Beautiful runs May 19 - 31 at the Theatre Under The Stars. Tickets start at just $46, and are available online now.