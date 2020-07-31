John Lewis Musical THE BOY FROM TROY Will Begin a Workshop in October 2020

The musical features a book and lyrics by Bryan-Keyth Wilson and original music and lyrics by Constance T. Washington.

THE BOY FROM TROY a new musical featuring original book/ lyrics by Bryan-Keyth Wilson (FOR COLORED BOYZ) and original music/ lyrics by Constance T. Washington will get a private workshop in Houston, TX this fall. The industry presentation will take place in Atlanta in the Spring. Cast and creative team are still in development. The workshop is fully produced by The Creative Co-Lab and will feature a score infused with the sounds of the movement that made a generation march and stand up for equality.

We mourned the death of a true patriot and a forefather of the New America Movement. John Lewis was a man that many could look to for inspiration and guidance through this turbulent time in history. While battling pancreatic cancer Lewis was on the front line with young organizers and protesters. He believed in passing the torch to the younger generation and he equipped them with the tools to be successful. He paid attention to detail and believed that even in the midst of compromise; he never compromised his purpose.

THE BOY FROM TROY follows the life of John Lewis as a 9 year old preacher living in Alabama to his teenage years where he starts to encounter racism living in the Jim Crow South to his adulthood as a key organizer in the civil rights movement and a change maker in American History. This musical fuses the sounds of yesterday and today to tell the story of a man whose legacy is transcendent. THE BOY FROM TROY honors music and dance that are woven into the lifeline of black history. Wilson serves as writer on this project but he will also direct and choreograph with associate choreographer Fendi Kerlegan, Associate Director Ya-Ya Smith and dramaturgy by Latreva Herndon-Washington. No word yet on casting. For more information on this project and the Creative Co-Lab please visit www.creativeco-lab.org.

