Ishida Dance Presents NO SPEAKING LEFT IN ME, August 12-13

Ishida Dance Company presents no speaking left in me August 12-13 | Friday and Saturday at 8 pm at MATCH - Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston, 3400 Main Street, Houston, TX, 77002. Tickets: $30-$70/VIP $110. Tickets available at IshidaDance.org

ISHIDA Dance Company presents world premieres in contemporary dance based on original poetic narratives that invite existential questions: no speaking left in me featuring works choreographed by ISHIDA, John Wannehag from Staats Theater, Mainz and Stephanie Troyak from Tanz Theater Wuppertal Pina Bausch and the Texas premiere of DOMA by Jeremy Galdeano and Vera Kvarcakova who have created works on Les Grands Ballet Canadiens and National Theater Mannheim Tanz.

ISHIDA blends contemporary dance with theatrical elements while retaining the physicality and beauty of the human form from traditional ballet. ISHIDA presents unique narratives relevant to a modern audience that explore archetypal themes connecting to audiences' psyche and emotions. Two world premieres by ISHIDA include "when shall we three meet again" exploring a complicated relationship between three sisters and "i want to hold, darling" which derives from the historical context when families in Spain thousands of years ago buried the dead within their homes and ancestors tenderly watched over them to guide and comfort. The program will also include a poignant duet originally performed in Wuppertal by John Wannehag and Stephanie Troyak, and the Texas premiere of DOMA by Jeremy Galdeano, a French national and former First Soloist with Les Grands Ballets Canadiens and Vera Kvarcakova, Soloist with the National Theater Mannhein Tanz originally from the Czech Republic. DOMA was a part of Les Grands Ballets mixed bill Parlami d-Amore in May 2019, was presented at Carte Blanche DAC 2019 in Montreal, and selected for the Noverre-Young choreographers evening at Stuttgart Ballet. Their work was performed at The Joyce Theater last October and they have been commissioned to create a new work on National Theater Mannheim Tanz in June 2023. This is only the second time their work has been presented in the US.