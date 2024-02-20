Houston Grand Opera To Host Themed Experiences For Audiences At THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Houston Grand Opera is launching a new initiative that will welcome members of the community to the Wortham Theater Center for special themed experiences to take place this spring at three performances of Rodgers and Hammerstein's The Sound of Music.

The May 5 matinee performance of the beloved musical will bring Military Appreciation Day, during which the company will honor veterans and active-duty service members. The entire community is invited to join HGO to mark the occasion with activities including a pre-show national anthem performance and color guard ceremony; a theater seat reserved for our fallen soldiers; and more activities presented in partnership with groups including Vet Tix. Veterans and active-duty service members will receive 25 percent off tickets to the musical, as well as discounted food and drink items.

The May 11 evening performance of The Sound of Music will be Pride Night, hosted in celebration of Houston's LGBTQIA+ community and presented in partnership with groups including the Greater Houston LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce, the Montrose Center, and Houston's New Faces of Pride. Audiences will enjoy a special performance from Pride Chorus Houston; themed cocktails and décor; the chance to see a historic Gilbert Baker Pride flag; and more. HGO will provide partner organizations with ticket offers to share with their members and the people they serve.

The May 12 matinee performance of the musical will take place on Mother's Day and bring special experiences for moms and families. Audiences will have the opportunity to commemorate the occasion with a themed photobooth; enjoy new Mother's Day-themed brunch items and treats available for purchase; toast the mothers in attendance with a complimentary rose after the show; and more.

Performance Details

Military Appreciation Day: Sunday, May 5, 2024 at 2 p.m.

Pride Night: Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

Mother's Day: Sunday, May 12, 2024 at 2 p.m.

Performances of The Sound of Music run from April 26 to May 12, 2024, and take place at Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas Ave.

Tickets range from $25 to $210. For more information and to buy tickets, visit HGO.org or call the Box Office at 713-228-6737.