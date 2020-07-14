Houston Early Music Opens 2020-2021 Interlude Season With New Leadership

Houston Early Music is entering a new season, literally and figuratively. The organization will begin its 2020-2021 season with new leadership: Artistic Director Nancy Ellis has retired, and Executive Director Deborah Dunham is now serving as Executive & Artistic Director.

Meanwhile, Houston Early Music has named 2020-2021 its Interlude Season. Instead of hosting live performances, the organization will be showcase early music performances via links on its website. It also will be serving as a hub for Texas early music events and news.

Ellis, who retired June 30, will continue serving Houston Early Music in an advisory role as its artistic director emerita.

Houston Early Music President Sharon Giuffre Keith said she's glad the organization will continue to benefit from Ellis' knowledge and creativity.

"Her contributions will continue to be highly regarded," Keith said.

Ellis' involvement in Houston Early Music began in 1992 when it was known as the Houston Harpsichord Society. After Ensemble Mariposa, a group that Ellis performed with at the time, was invited to perform a concert for the society, she became a frequent volunteer. In January 2002, she was asked to serve as interim artistic director, and before long, "interim" was dropped from her title.

"One of the greatest pleasures of my time with the organization has been the opportunity to interact with some of the finest early music artists on the world stage," Ellis said. "I will treasure the friendships I've formed with the Houston Early Music board and our audience members, a truly wonderful group of people. I will leave with a sense of gratification that, in some small way, I've made a contribution to the arts community of Houston."

Both Ellis and Keith expressed excitement about the organization's future and the positive impact that Dunham will make as executive and artistic director.

"With the varied skillsets and vast talents she brings to the table, as well as her own performing virtuosity, Deborah's vision for new endeavors will expand Nancy's stellar record of performing and propel Houston Early Music into new and exciting directions," Keith said.

