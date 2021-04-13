Galveston's First Lutheran Church To Host Bach Society's Special Matinee Concert, April 17

The renown Bach Society of Houston will present a special matinee concert at Galveston's First Lutheran Church this Saturday, April 17, at 3.30 pm.

The concert will be held in the church sanctuary. First Lutheran is located on the corner of 25th & Winnie Street - in historic downtown Galveston. This concert is open to the public. Guests are required to sanitize hands, wear masks and socially distance.

Recognized for presenting exemplary, historically-informed performances of the music of J.S. Bach and those who constitute his legacy, the is entitled "Bach: Complete Sonatas and Partitas for Unaccompanied Violin, Part III."

Presenting this final performance of the complete sonatas and partitas for solo violin will be Bach Orchestra members, Maria Lin and Kurt Johnson. This concert is among the most beautiful and technically demanding in the repertoire.

The concert is open to the public. A free-will offering of $5 -$10 will be appreciated.