First Look at MISERY Onstage Released by Alley Theatre in Houston

🎭 NEW! Houston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Houston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Alley Theatre in Houston has released a first-look video offering audiences an early glimpse at its current production of MISERY, the psychological thriller adapted for the stage from Stephen King's 1987 novel.

The production draws on William Goldman's stage adaptation, which transforms King's story of obsession and captivity into a live theatrical experience. The plot centers on romance novelist Paul Sheldon, who is rescued from a car accident by his self-proclaimed number-one fan, Annie Wilkes — a woman whose devotion quickly curdles into something far more dangerous. The roles are played by real-life married couple Elizabeth Bunch and Chris Hutchison, both members of Alley's Resident Acting Company, lending an unusual personal dynamic to the fraught relationship at the story's core.

Brandon Weinbrenner, Alley's Associate Artistic Director, directs the production, which closes out the theatre's 2025–26 season in Houston. The pairing of Bunch and Hutchison as Annie and Paul has drawn particular attention, given the contrast between their offstage partnership and the onstage power struggle their characters wage.

BroadwayWorld has been following the production closely, including an interview with Bunch and Hutchison about what it means to play such a volatile dynamic as a couple, as well as an earlier photo and video release from the production.

Don't Miss a Houston News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...