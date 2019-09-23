Classical Theatre Company Presents LYSISTRATA

CTC announces a partnership with the iconic DeLuxe Theater in the historic Fifth Ward. All three Mainstage productions in the 2019-2020 season will be housed in this hidden gem of a facility. After opening in 1941 as a movie theater, the DeLuxe spent decades as a landmark location for film. Then in 2015, an agreement with the City of Houston and the Fifth Ward Community Redevelopment Corporation brought about major renovations to the DeLuxe, bringing it new life as a state-of-the-art performance venue, event hall, and art gallery. Classical Theatre Company is proud to have the DeLuxe Theater as its performance space for the upcoming season.

The most well-known of Aristophanes' ancient Greek comedies, Lysistrata is the pinnacle of sociopolitical satire. The women of Greece have had enough of the seemingly never-ending Peloponnesian War, and they've decided to do something about it. Lysistrata gathers the women from across the warring states of Greece and they make a pledge to withhold sex from their men until they agree to make peace with one another and bring an end to this senseless war.

"The original anti-war play, Lysistrata has been sadly relevant for the last 2,500 years," says CTC Executive Artistic Director John Johnston. "It's a shame to see that humanity hasn't grown past the need for war over the millennia, but if we have to deal with it, at least we can laugh at it, and this play has laughs in spades."

Directed by CTC Company Artist Julia Traber, whose work for the company has included directing Mrs. Warren's Profession, The Triumph of Love, Candida, Henry V, Miss Julie, and appearances on stage in The Importance of Being Earnest, and CTC's latest Greek venture, 2016's The Birds.





