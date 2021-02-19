C. Kidz Theatre School Announces Online Theatre Classes

C. Kidz Theatre School presents Next Act, a series of theatre classes that will be available for kids to take from home!

In the first event, kids ages 11-16 will perform Hans Christian Anderson via Zoom!

Tuition for 12 classes is $150 and can be paid via PayPal.

Classes begin February 23. Contact Terry Woods at drama_thewoods@yahoo.com for more information and to register!

More classes, including in-person, will be starting soon too, so stayed tuned to The Players Theatre Company on Facebook for all updates!

https://www.facebook.com/ThePlayersTheatreCompany