C. Kidz Theatre School Announces Online Theatre Classes
In the first event, kids ages 11-16 will perform Hans Christian Anderson via Zoom!
C. Kidz Theatre School presents Next Act, a series of theatre classes that will be available for kids to take from home!
Tuition for 12 classes is $150 and can be paid via PayPal.
Classes begin February 23. Contact Terry Woods at drama_thewoods@yahoo.com for more information and to register!
More classes, including in-person, will be starting soon too, so stayed tuned to The Players Theatre Company on Facebook for all updates!