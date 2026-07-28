Alley Theatre Reveals Resident Acting Company Cast for its 80th Season  

NEW! Houston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Houston & beyond. Sign Up

The Alley Theatre has revealed the Resident Acting Company casting for its 80th Season. The 2025-26 Resident Acting Company includes Elizabeth Bunch, Michelle Elaine, Dylan Godwin, Chris Hutchison, Melissa Molano, David Rainey, and Christopher Salazar.

“The Resident Acting Company is the backbone of Alley Theatre,” shares Melrose. “I'm biased but I am most excited for you to see them all speaking Shakespeare's words once again in Romeo and Juliet. Our Resident Acting Company Members are so good with language because acting is really a muscle that needs to be exercised and our actors are in constant practice. Hearing them say the Bard's words will be a treat. You can also see most of them this Christmas in A Christmas Carol and then all of them will rejoin director Richard Nelson on The Cherry Orchard. They all felt that working with Richard on Chekhov's Little Comedies was a life-changing experience and I can't wait for you to see what they do with Chekhov's last play. Then they will all be in Agatha Christie's Death on the Nile. Our actors probably have more experience with Agatha Christie than any actors in the world and it will be exciting to watch them do one of Christie's most famous mysteries in a new version by Ken Ludwig. It promises to be an exciting season for the Resident Acting Company.”

2025-26 Season

Romeo and Juliet

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Rob Melrose

September 25 – October 11, 2026 in the Hubbard Theatre

Timeless Love, Eternal Risk Set in timeless Verona, two star-crossed souls defy the forces that seek to keep them apart. This production of Shakespeare's classic tragedy shows how each generation reinvents what it means to love and risk everything for it. Discover why this tale continues to inspire artists, dreamers, and lovers.

The cast includes Alley's Resident Acting Company members Elizabeth Bunch as Lady Capulet, Michelle Elaine as Nurse, Dylan Godwin as Benvolio, Chris Hutchison as Tybalt, Melissa Molano as Juliet, David Rainey as Lord Capulet, and Christopher Salazar as Friar Lawrence.

A Christmas Carol

From the novella by Charles Dickens

Adapted and originally directed by Rob Melrose

Remount directed by Amber D. Gray

Nov. 15 - Dec. 28, 2026 in the Hubbard Theatre

Houston's Holiday Tradition! Rediscover the timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge's transformation as he encounters the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. Be transported into Victorian England with dazzling costumes and stunning sets. Join us for a Dickensian celebration of love, redemption, and the true spirit of Christmas!

The cast includes Alley's Resident Acting Company members Michelle Elaine as Mrs. Fezziwig, Dylan Godwin as Bob Cratchit, Chris Hutchison as Marley, Melissa Molano as Belle, David Rainey as Ebenezer Scrooge, and Christopher Salazar as Fred.

The Cherry Orchard

By Anton Chekhov

Translated by Richard Nelson, Richard Pevear, and Larissa Volokhonsky

Directed by Richard Nelson

Feb. 12 – March 7, 2027, in the Neuhaus Theatre

Chekhov's Masterpiece Stripped Down

One of theatre's most celebrated works is stripped down to its essentials. An aristocratic family and their servants grapple with the imminent loss of their beloved estate. Meanwhile, their country faces radical, irreversible change. Step into Chekhov's world as never before.

The cast includes Alley's Resident Acting Company members Elizabeth Bunch as Liubóv Andréevna Ranévskaya (Lyúba), Michelle Elaine as Charlótta Ivánovna, Dylan Godwin as Pyótr Sergéevich Trofímov (Pétya), Chris Hutchison as Semyón Panteléevich Epikhódov, Melissa Molano as Várya (Varvára Mikháilovna), David Rainey as Leoníd Andréevich Gáev (Lyónya), and Christopher Salazar as Ermolái Alexéevich (Alexéich) Lopákhin.

Agatha Christie's Death on the Nile

Adapted for the Stage by Ken Ludwig

Directed by Eleanor Holdridge

April 9 – April 25, 2027, in the Hubbard Theatre

Luxury Cruise, Deadly Secret, Poirot's Puzzle

Step aboard for a lush and opulent journey up the Nile! A luxurious honeymoon cruise turns deadly when a murder occurs among wealthy passengers. Hercule Poirot must untangle a web of jealousy and suspicion to identify the killer aboard the ship. Prepare for a thrilling, witty, and dazzling whodunit where everyone has a secret.

The cast includes Alley's Resident Acting Company members Elizabeth Bunch as Salomé Otterbourne, Michelle Elaine as Linnet Ridgeway, Dylan Godwin as Rames Praed, Chris Hutchison as Septimus Troy, Melissa Molano as Jacqueline de Bellefort, David Rainey as Atticus Praed, and Christopher Salazar as Arthur Hastings. Full casting and creative teams for all productions will be announced later.

Don't Miss a Houston News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming