'young heARTS' Charity Auction to Donate Proceeds in Support of the Ebenezer School & Home for the Visually Impaired

The saleroom erupted in applause yesterday, Poly Auction Hong Kong X Kids' Gallery "young heARTS" Charity Auction concluded successfully. Regarded as the first ever live auction presented by kid auctioneers in Hong Kong, this charity event fetched a donation total of nearly HKD 190,000 with a 100% sell-through rate. All proceeds will be donated to the Ebenezer School & Home for the Visually Impaired, supporting the all-round development of children with visual impairment.

Ms Jenny Lok, Head of Business Development and Operations, Poly Auction Hong Kong, remarked, "As one of the youngest auction houses in Asia, Poly Auction Hong Kong is dedicated to promoting art through innovative approaches. Child's art is always awe-inspiring to me, and we believe works by their unique perspectives could bring reflections and sparks of energy to our artistic community. Therefore, we are beyond grateful to associate with Kids' Gallery, introducing the "young heARTS" programme to sow the seeds of creativity and imagination. In particular, we are happy to have the Ebenezer School & Home for the Visually Impaired as our charity partner, which is significant to our journey. We are here to support children with visual impairment."

Ms Edith Lam, Chief Executive Officer of KG Group, commented, "I would like to express my gratitude to Poly Auction Hong Kong and Ebenezer School & Home for the Visually Impaired, for sharing the KG Group vision to widen the exposure of our young artists - by educating them art history, artistic styles, movements, and the role of an auction; showing them different ways of art presentation and appreciation. This is the first time in Hong Kong that an auction is conducted by young auctioneers, I am sure that this is an unforgettable experience for both the young artists and the auctioneers, and also a special memory to share with friends and families."

A total of 20 works by Kids' Gallery and Ebenezer School & Home for the Visually Impaired students were offered at the "young heARTS" Charity Auction and exhibited at Poly Gallery Hong Kong. Enlightened by Modern and Contemporary Art specialists' art appreciation workshop, their creative inspirations are derived from some of the top lots ever sold in Poly Auction Hong Kong - including works by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Wayne Thiebaud, Yayoi Kusama, Wu Guanzhong. Every creation took over two months with the guidance of Kids' Gallery visual arts teachers. As a result, all paintings not only pay tribute to the legendary artists, but also demonstrate their talents of art and creativity.

Led by Poly Auction Hong Kong's auctioneer Jenny Lok, little auctioneers who accomplished the auctioneer workshop earlier made their auction debut. Each student displayed their leadership potential through solid hammering skills on stage. In support of philanthropic initiatives, the charity sale achieved a white-glove sale of a 100% sell-through rate, and various students' works attracted fierce yet generous biddings from the participants. Home Sweet Home by Waverley Jiyun Wong and Tangled Forrest by Dave Cheung soared to HKD 16,000 before the little auctioneer Dave Cheung and Carley Tung's hammer came down, respectively, setting the highest-selling lots of the sale. While Christian Samuel Cheung's Drip. Drip. Drop. hammered at HKD 15,000 by little auctioneer Javier Wong.

The highly-anticipated charity auction successfully aroused the attention and support of every community sector. The guests of honour, including former LegCo President Hon TSANG Yok-sing, Jasper, LegCo Member Dr Hon HONG Wen, Wendy, the Revd Canon Hon Peter Douglas KOON Ho-ming, Mr CHIU Man Leong, Alvin, of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, Dr YUK Tak Fun, Alice, CEO of Ebenezer School & Home for the Visually Impaired, Dr Rocky CHENG, President of the Hong Kong Computer Society, Ms Danielle HOU, Vice Chairman and Deputy Secretary General, Ms April TSUI and Ms Debbie CHEUNG, Executive Vice Chairman of the Hong Kong CPPCC Youth Association, and Mr Damon LEE, President of the Rotary Club of Kowloon Northeast, attended the event to express their love and care toward the visually impaired community.

The former LegCo President Hon TSANG Yok-sing, Jasper, remarked, "Some say we live in a world of indifference, a world in which nothing counts but instant gratification. But what we see here is a group of children spending eight arduous weeks on an art project, to produce paintings auctioned for a charitable cause. I'm glad that Poly Auction Hong Kong and Kids' Gallery have joined the long list of supporters of Ebenezer. We count on the support of everyone here to make this charity auction really worthwhile. Each of the paintings is a valuable asset to possess in its own right, but the charitable cause gives additional value to the art."

