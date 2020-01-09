Virtuoso Percussionist Martin Grubinger Performs With The HK Phil

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) is honoured to welcome the new Chief Conductor of the Antwerp Symphony Orchestra, Hong Kong-born Elim Chan, in a thrilling concert of musical fireworks. The programme will also feature one of the best percussionists around, Martin Grubinger, in Sieidi, Percussion Concerto (Asia Premiere) by Finnish composer Kalevi Aho. Elim Chan directs two performances on 10 & 11 January 2020 at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall.

Austrian percussionist Martin Grubinger's technical perfection, enthusiasm and musical versatility make his performances "must-attend" events. Following on from the enthusiastic response to their Edinburgh performance of Sieidi, Martin Grubinger and Elim Chan bring the work to the stage of the HK Phil, showcasing their dazzling partnership to the Hong Kong audience. The composer, Kalevi Aho, relishes instrumental colour and effect, and the whole panoply of percussion sounds from the explosive to the caressing will be presented here.

The programme also includes two pieces from legendary Russian composer, Igor Stravinsky. The sorrowful Funeral Son, was written in memory of his teacher Rimsky-Korsakov but the 12-minute work disappeared after its initial performance and was eventually revived in 2015. The HK Phil will bring this piece, what the composer called "The best work before Firebird", alive in this concert. The sumptuous ballet score Petrushka, is full of Russian colour.

Bravo: Elim Chan & Martin Grubinger- Rhythm & Dance will be held on 10 & 11 January (Fri & Sat) at 8PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Tickets are HK$480, $380, $280 and $220 and are available at URBTIX. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.





