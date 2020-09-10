Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Six Taiwanese Symphony Orchestras Will Perform as Part of the 2020 Kuandu Arts Festival

The Kuandu Arts Festival will run from September 23 to Nov. 29 at the Taipei National University of Arts (TNUA).

Sep. 10, 2020  

Six Taiwanese symphony orchestras will perform concerts as part of the 2020 Kuandu Arts Festival in Taipei, Taiwan News reports.

The event will feature 50 programs from 29 performance groups.

The Taiwanese orchestras include National Symphony Orchestra (NSO), National Taiwan Symphony Orchestra (NTSO), Taipei Symphony Orchestra, Kaohsiung City Symphony Orchestra, Evergreen Symphony Orchestra, and Taipei Philharmonic Orchestra. The TNUA Orchestra will also perform Beethoven's Fifth Symphony.

The festival will also feature theatrical performances, dances, exhibitions, and a forum.

Learn more on the 2020 Kuandu Arts Festival website and read the original story on Taiwan News.


