Renowned Pianist Niu Niu Joins The HK Phil For An Enchanting Evening Of Romantic Rachmaninov

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) proudly presents Niu Niu Plays Rachmaninov in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall on 17 & 18 December, featuring acclaimed pianist Niu Niu and Spanish-American conductor François López-Ferrer.

Named by The Boston Music Intelligencer as one of "the most accomplished and most completely realised young pianist(s)" of his generation, Niu Niu has broken numerous world records, including being the youngest pianist signed to an international classical label in history, at the age of nine. Niu Niu will perform Rachmaninov's romantic Piano Concerto no. 2, triumphantly premiered in Moscow in 1901 and securing Rachmaninov's place as one of the greatest Russian composers of the 20th century.

François López-Ferrer opens the concert with the Asian premiere of Unsuk Chin's Subito con Forza, a short orchestral piece inspired by Beethoven and composed to mark Beethoven's 250th anniversary in 2020. Meaning "Suddenly with Force", the title reflects one of the most fascinating aspects of Beethoven's style in Chin's view: the restless, relentless fire and energy that propels his music with seemingly unstoppable force.

The evening will conclude with Shostakovich's Symphony no. 9, a symphony which set out to be as grand as Beethoven's Ninth. The HK Phil will showcase its exceptional power and mastery in performing Shostakovich's brilliant yet subversive neo-Classical symphony.

Niu Niu Plays Rachmaninov will be held on 17 & 18 December 2021 (Fri & Sat) at 8PM in the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Tickets priced at HK$480, $380, $280 and $220 are available at URBTIX. For enquiries, please call +852 2721 2332 or visit hkphil.org.