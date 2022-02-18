'Phil Your Life' Returns with Season 2: MUSIC X WELLNESS

The "Phil Your Life" series presented by the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) returns with its Season 2, putting music and wellness together in three episodes. HK Phil musicians will connect classical music with leisure activities by highlighting the power of music to enhance health and wellbeing. Starting from today, one episode will be released each month, and the first called "Harmony, Body & Soul" is now available on HK Phil online platforms.

Designed to brighten up lives in a light-hearted way by discovering amusing connections between music and daily life, "Phil your Life" was launched in July 2021 with its first season (available at https://www.hkphil.org/watch-and-listen/online-programme/phil-your-life) pairing music and food. Through this series of community initiatives, Swire and the HK Phil aim to bring the general public one step closer to classical music, and open the door to classical music for the new audience. Season 2 will continue to reveal the vibrant, cosmopolitan culture of Hong Kong through the lens of HK Phil musicians and their music.

Through leisure activities, daily encounters and the beauty of nature, Season 2 showcases the connection between music and wellness and emphasises the importance of a balanced life through which we could unleash our full potential.

Starting from today (18 February)*, "Phil Your Life" - MUSIC X WELLNESS goes live with one episode per month on the HK Phil website, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, WeChat and Bilibili. Stay tuned for the upcoming videos to relax your mind and body with the HK Phil!