Live Performances to Resume in Hong Kong After Mid-Autumn Festival

Other social distancing measures will still be kept in place.

South China Morning Post has reported that live performances could resume in Hong Kong after October 1, the Mid-Autumn Festival, but other social distancing measures will remain in place.

Lawmaker Ma Fung-kwok, representing the sports, performing arts, culture and publication functional constituency, shared:

"Many performers had zero income for months due to the closure of the venues. The markets are yet to warm up to online performances...And no one knows how long the new rule will last, if unfortunately, a fourth wave of Covid-19 strikes the city."

He continued to say:

"We are not like cinemas who can just reopen tomorrow. We need to set the stage, lighting and acoustics, promote the events, do ticketing and many other things, before a show can be held."

Venues including karaoke lounges, bars, and theme parks were allowed to reopen last Friday.

