Ivana Wong Performs With the Hong Kong Phil Next Month With THE MISSING SOMETHING

Ivana Wong has been working on her Total Art project "the missing something". Coming to the third chapter, "I'm not sure what to go with coffee: Iceland, that piano, or your portrait?" features her new orchestral works performed live by the HK Phil. Ivana will take the role of composer and artist to embark on her poetic, musical journey.

Only concessionary discount is applicable to this concert. Discount schemes, including membership discount, is not applicable to this concert.

Performances:

12 May 2023 (Fri) 8:00pm

13 May 2023 (Sat) 3:00pm

13 May 2023 (Sat) 8:00pm

Hong Kong City Hall Concert Hall

For ages 6 and above