Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ivana Wong Performs With the Hong Kong Phil Next Month With THE MISSING SOMETHING

Performances run May 12-13.

Apr. 25, 2023  
Ivana Wong Performs With the Hong Kong Phil Next Month With THE MISSING SOMETHING

Ivana Wong has been working on her Total Art project "the missing something". Coming to the third chapter, "I'm not sure what to go with coffee: Iceland, that piano, or your portrait?" features her new orchestral works performed live by the HK Phil. Ivana will take the role of composer and artist to embark on her poetic, musical journey.

Only concessionary discount is applicable to this concert. Discount schemes, including membership discount, is not applicable to this concert.

Performances:

12 May 2023 (Fri) 8:00pm
13 May 2023 (Sat) 3:00pm
13 May 2023 (Sat) 8:00pm
Hong Kong City Hall Concert Hall

For ages 6 and above



HK Phil Presents The First-Ever Metaverse Symphony, Performed Both In A Concert Hall and T Photo
HK Phil Presents The First-Ever Metaverse Symphony, Performed Both In A Concert Hall and The Sandbox
The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra will present the first-ever symphonic work to be performed both in a concert hall and the metaverse.
Hong Kong Dance Company Presents Dance Theatre Womanhood - A Shift In Time, A Dance Of Her Photo
Hong Kong Dance Company Presents Dance Theatre Womanhood - A Shift In Time, A Dance Of Herstory
Dance Theatre Womanhood, a work that “touches the very heart”, explores how women discover and realise themselves in contemporary society. Four performances will be held at the Studio Theatre, Hong Kong Cultural Centre from 12 to 14 May 2023. As Mother's Day is approaching, this work embodies the expression of the sincerest love towards the greatest women in the world.
Hong Kong Repertory Theatre Announces 2023-24 Season Photo
Hong Kong Repertory Theatre Announces 2023-24 Season
On 27th March, the Hong Kong Repertory Theatre announced its 2023–24 season under the leadership of new Artistic Director Poon Wai Sum with the motto “Life's creases and folds”, unveiling ten Mainstage and Black Box productions and the promotion of Resident Director Fong Chun Kit and two HKRep directors/actors Lau Shau Ching and Yau Ting Fai as Assistant Artistic Directors.
HK Phil Presents ESCHENBACH & RAY CHEN Photo
HK Phil Presents ESCHENBACH & RAY CHEN
Bruckner imagined a story of knights, forests and distant castles, but he preferred to let the music speak for itself, and in the hands of guest conductor Christoph Eschenbach it will do precisely that. Opening the concert, superstar violinist Ray Chen plays Mendelssohn's gloriously tuneful Violin Concerto: you'll believe a violin can sing.

More Hot Stories For You


Trey Lee Leads Musicus Soloists Hong Kong In Their Germany and International Debut This AprilTrey Lee Leads Musicus Soloists Hong Kong In Their Germany and International Debut This April
April 17, 2023

Aiming to become a leading chamber ensemble representing Hong Kong on the global stage, Musicus Soloists Hong Kong (MSHK) will make their overseas debut in April 2023. Three 'Bauhaus @Hong Kong' concerts take these emerging artists to meet international audiences in unique venues in Weimar and Berlin, Germany, and explore the significant influence of German music and architecture.
HK Phil Presents The First-Ever Metaverse Symphony, Performed Both In A Concert Hall and The SandboxHK Phil Presents The First-Ever Metaverse Symphony, Performed Both In A Concert Hall and The Sandbox
April 13, 2023

The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra will present the first-ever symphonic work to be performed both in a concert hall and the metaverse.
Hong Kong Dance Company Presents Dance Theatre Womanhood - A Shift In Time, A Dance Of HerstoryHong Kong Dance Company Presents Dance Theatre Womanhood - A Shift In Time, A Dance Of Herstory
April 4, 2023

Dance Theatre Womanhood, a work that “touches the very heart”, explores how women discover and realise themselves in contemporary society. Four performances will be held at the Studio Theatre, Hong Kong Cultural Centre from 12 to 14 May 2023. As Mother's Day is approaching, this work embodies the expression of the sincerest love towards the greatest women in the world.
Hong Kong Repertory Theatre Announces 2023-24 SeasonHong Kong Repertory Theatre Announces 2023-24 Season
March 29, 2023

On 27th March, the Hong Kong Repertory Theatre announced its 2023–24 season under the leadership of new Artistic Director Poon Wai Sum with the motto “Life's creases and folds”, unveiling ten Mainstage and Black Box productions and the promotion of Resident Director Fong Chun Kit and two HKRep directors/actors Lau Shau Ching and Yau Ting Fai as Assistant Artistic Directors.
HK Phil Presents ESCHENBACH & RAY CHENHK Phil Presents ESCHENBACH & RAY CHEN
March 24, 2023

Bruckner imagined a story of knights, forests and distant castles, but he preferred to let the music speak for itself, and in the hands of guest conductor Christoph Eschenbach it will do precisely that. Opening the concert, superstar violinist Ray Chen plays Mendelssohn's gloriously tuneful Violin Concerto: you'll believe a violin can sing.
share